Music Mariah Carey’s sister sues the singer over allegations in memoirs – accusing of “vindictive public humiliation”

February 3, 2021
in World
Pop diva Mariah Carey has publicly told of a break with her siblings.

3.2. 16:10

Mariah Careyn the sister sues the singer and demands $ 1.3 million in compensation for mental pain. The case relates to the allegations made in Carey’s memoir. He tells about it BBC.

Alison Careyn according to a memoir published last fall The Meaning of Mariah Carey contained serious and shocking allegations without evidence. HS wrote about the book in December.

The work alleges, among other things, that Carey’s sister tried to mate this when she was 12 years old.

Alison Carey is seeking redress through the courts for “heartless, malevolent, vindictive, contemptuous, and totally unnecessary public humiliation”.

Vocalist tells that in his memoir he broke the gap with his siblings and called them an ex-sister and ex-brother.

Carey does not give a pleasant picture of the siblings. She writes that she has needed protection from her manipulative, violent and money-hungry siblings since she was young.

Alison Carey left the challenge in New York on Monday.

Mariah Carey has not commented on this in public.

Mariah Carey at the Hollywood Gala in October 2019.­Picture: F. Sadou / AdMedia

.

