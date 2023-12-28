Music | “Many times better than I've heard anywhere,” says the top organist about the Musiikkitalo's million-dollar acquisition

The first concert of the Musiikkitalo organ is on New Year's Day. Jan Lehtola, who has been involved in the organ project from the beginning, now presents Finland's largest organ.

in August 2022 organist Jan Lehtola was pleasantly surprised. That's when he heard the first sounds from the organ of the Music Hall.

At that time, only 20 voices had been installed in the instrument, which means that only about 16 percent of the organ's final 124 voices were ready at that time.

“They already filled the hall with sound. Every whistle, even the quietest, came close and touched,” says Lehtola.

This was an important moment, as it showed that a huge project was coming to fruition. The total price of the organ project is coming to more than four million euros, and of course it would have been horrible if the end result was something other than what was requested.

However, it would not have been unheard of at all, Lehtola says. Organs built in concert halls have not always been successful, because the acoustically sensitive concert hall is a much more unforgiving place for the organ than a church, where the reverberation is usually much more generous and therefore also covers the instrument's unevenness.

In many concert halls, the sound of the organ lacks power, especially when the organ is played with an orchestra. This may be due, for example, to the fact that the pipes of the different pitches of the organ are placed behind a heavy facade on the back wall of the concert hall. In this case, the handsome row of pipes on the facade may prevent the audibility of other voices placed behind it.

“One of our goals in the whole project was that the sound of the organ would surround the listener and come to the skin,” says Jan Lehtola of the Musiikkitalo organ project.

Already the first notes almost a year and a half ago promised that this has been succeeded.

Now the organ all 124 tracks have been installed, recorded and tuned. Everything is ready for the first concert, which Olivier Latry call on New Year's Day. The Frenchman Latry is the principal organist of Notre-Dame in Paris and a professor of organ playing at the Paris Conservatoire, and also a special expert of the Musiikkitalo organ working group. He completed the expert board of the organ working group consisting of Finnish organists, which has included many of the biggest names in Finnish organ playing today: Jan Lehtola, Kari Jussila, It was Porthan, Pétur Sakari, Pekka Suikkanen and Ville Urponen.

Among them, Urponen will give a concert with the new organ in his own recital during the opening week. Pétur Sakar's concert, on the other hand, will be moved to a later date. It's Jan Lehtola's turn next week, when he plays as a soloist of the Helsinki City Orchestra Kaija Saariaho Shadows of the Earth – in the organ concerto. It is also the organ's first public concert performance.

The playing of this particular piece is also apt because it was from this piece that the Musiikkitalo organ procurement project really started in 2015. At that time, too, Lehtola played The shadows of the earth as a soloist with the Radio Symphony Orchestra. Since there was no organ in the hall, a digital player had to be used. It turned out to be a disappointment for both Lehtola and Saariaho.

An organ was already planned for the Musiikkitalo, which was completed in 2011, during the construction phase, but it was left unimplemented for cost-saving reasons. After hearing the digital organ version of her own concerto and receiving an inheritance from her father a couple of years later, Kaija Saariaho decided to donate one million euros from inheritance money for the construction of the organ of the Musiikkitalo. With his donation, he wanted to get the owners of the Musiikkitalo to become more active regarding the organ.

The owners of RSO, HKO and the University of Arts, i.e. Yleisradio, the City of Helsinki and the State of Finland came on board, each with half a million shares, and in addition, the project received funding from private foundations.

The final price of the whole organ project is 4.4 million euros, of which the actual organ is 3.17 million. Other expenses have come, for example, from the renovation of the concert hall and the bidding costs of the entire project.

In this photo taken in September, the fixed soundboard had not yet been installed on the right side of the organ. In the foreground you can see a movable music table.

Fourteen the meter-high organ pipe is now an impressive sight on the rear wall of the concert hall.

In front of the whistles of different pitches, which are arranged in regular rows, are 3d-printed pipes that carry air to the whistles, which in normal organs are usually placed inside the instrument. The solution of the music house's organ makes the winding air pipes a feature that defines the appearance of the entire instrument.

According to Lehtola, the original idea was that there would only be a net in front of the organ pipes. At some point, it was planned that the biggest, 32-foot, i.e. almost ten-meter whistles would be placed in the foreground, until finally the current version was reached.

“And topping it all off are the air pipes, whose final gnarled pine shape was sketched by Kaijak,” says Jan Lehtola.

Their starting point was the unfinished works of Rieger Orgelbau, who built the organ, by Harald Schwarz and Wendel Eberle prepared plans for some of his previous organs, which were adapted by the Helsinki organ working group for the Musiikkitalo organ.

Jan Lehtolan the speech shines with pride and joy in the stages of the entire organ project, which were approached with great care, starting with getting to know organs in different parts of the world, choosing the Austrian Rieger Orgelbau as the organ's builder, and ending with the actual construction.

Lehtola tells an example from 2018, when the project was still in the planning stage. At that time, Rieger's builders got to know the hall after a concert by the Helsinki City Orchestra. The orchestra's flutist stayed in the hall, playing in different parts of the hall, and the builders analyzed the acoustics. After that they indicated where would be the best place for the organ.

Based on this, it was possible to change the final location of the organ from the original plans during the construction of the house, and the sound was optimized.

“The organ could be moved a couple of meters down and a meter and a half forward,” says Jan Lehtola.

At the same time, space was found for one more sound, so the total number became 124. These are the largest organs in Finland and one of the largest concert hall organs in the world. Making exact size comparisons is difficult and downright impossible, due to the different implementation methods of different organs. There are approximately 8,000 whistles in the organ of the music hall.

The music house the organ is a hybrid organ, and therefore does not adhere to geographical or music-historical tonal ideals, for example French Romanticism or German Baroque. The purpose is that you can play everything with them.

Jan Lehtola presents the setup of a movable music table, where the whistles follow the player's finger movements like a baroque organ. For example, the air pressure going into the whistle decreases when the player slowly lifts his finger from the keyboard.

The music house's organ's movable soundboard has four fingers, the fixed soundboard has five.

Playing the organ is a physical thing. The organist uses fingers that can be played by hand, a pedal that can be played with the feet, and many switches with which the organist can vary the pitches used at any given time and their combinations.

When using a portable music table, the information is transferred from the fingers and feet to the whistles electronically. In that case, Rieger's computer software is also in use, with the help of which even baroque settings can be implemented – not to mention other possibilities of modern technology. The registrations, i.e. the changes and combinations of sound repetitions, can be automated, so that even large changes can be made quickly as the piece being played progresses, the air pressure going into the whistles can be regulated, and so on.

With the help of a movable soundboard, the organ becomes like a large supersynthesizer worth millions of euros, which controls the acoustically produced sound, or, in terms of its programmability, like a modern digital mixing desk.

In addition to the notes he plays with the foot keys, the organist can use his feet to adjust the timbre and timbre of the organ.

In portable the soundboard has four fingers and a foot, and the player can, for example, define any of the 124 tones for the desired finger.

“Even the chords of the feet can be played from the fingers, which I have not seen in any other organ. Maybe the organs of other builders have such properties, but it has never occurred to me,” says Lehtola.

A completely new feature is also the possibility to divide the pedal into two different tones, so that with the lower keys of the pedal, for example, a 32-foot tone producing bass sounds is played, and with the upper keys an 8-foot tone producing melody sounds.

Jan Lehtola determines the dividing point of the pitches controlled by the foot for the cis-key.

Other special features are, for example, the glissando tone, where the 61 keys of one finger, i.e. the five octaves of normal semitone tuning, are divided into two octaves. That is, the highest key on the finger gives a sound only two octaves higher than the lowest one located 61 keys away. In between, there are practically seamlessly overlapping microintervals. With other pitches it is also possible to create microtonal tunings that deviate from the usual flatness.

“There are an infinite number of options here, as long as you manage to define them precisely, and it all stays in the computer's memory.”

Such the features are sure to appeal especially to contemporary composers, who will surely like the new organ. New repertoire for the organ has already been acquired at the international Kaija Saariaho composition competition, whose prizes were awarded in the spring of 2023 and whose compositions will be heard in the hall by the summer of 2025.

In addition to a movable soundboard, the organ can be played from a fixed soundboard, the operating principle of which is more traditional, i.e. mechanical. It is located on the right side of the organ, at the level of the upper platform of the permanno, as seen from the stand.

New Year's Day the first concert starts the opening week of the organ, when the organ plays in the hall every day. And the following week there are concerts. Saariaho, heard in HKO's concerts The shadows of the earth after two shows, it's time Esa-Pekka Salonen a recent organ concerto Symphony Concertante, which will have its Finnish premiere at the RSO's concert. Its reception has been varied in previous concert venues in Katowice, Berlin, Hamburg and Los Angeles, depending on the varying organ conditions.

In any case, this time it doesn't seem that the reception of the piece is at least dependent on the quality of the instrument, so much unreserved praise is given by Jan Lehtolak.

“When the instrument is at this point, it is many times better than I have ever heard in any concert hall. The sound is full and enormously powerful. Does it fall to the feet of the orchestra? Well, we'll see in a couple of weeks. Finding a balance will be its own work.”