American music manager Seymour Stein has died at the age of 80. This was reported by the newspaper on April 2 Variety.

His daughter Mandy told the publication about the incident. Stein died in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer.

Stein was a founding member of the Sire Records label, which was the first to sign the Ramones, the Talking Heads and other punk and new wave acts.

