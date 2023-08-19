Mali’s military junta has been accused of collaborating with the Russian Wagner group.

News agency AFP reported on Tuesday that the superstar of African music, from Mali Salif Keïta has been appointed the head of Mali’s military junta Assimi Goïtan as an advisor. There is no information yet on the more detailed tasks of Keïta and the five other appointed advisors.

Salif Keïta, who has been called the father of Afropop and the “golden voice of Africa”, will perform at the Savoy Theater in Helsinki on September 8. A nine-piece band plays with Keïta.

73-year-old Keïta has publicly shown strong support for the junta led by Goïta, which overthrew the Malian president in August 2020 Ibrahim Boubacar Keïtan of power.

Salif Keïta sat on the council as a member in the post-coup interim government, but resigned in July of this year.

Mali is located in West Africa.

According to the UN, the Malian military junta cooperates with the Russian Wagner group. Wagner mercenaries operating in Mali be blamed for example, the execution of hundreds of people in March of last year.

Goïta also negotiated with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the military coup in Mali's neighboring country Niger in July.

Mali’s military junta leader Assimi Goïta (right) met Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 29.

Salif Keïta has previously performed in Finland at the 2014 Flow festival with Les Ambassadeurs and in the summer of 2015 at the Tampere Fest Afrika event.

Critic of HS Harri Römpötti evaluate after the 2014 concert, that Keïta “has one of the most beautiful and unique singing voices in the world, and it’s still in great shape.”

Who is from The Guardian in the interview said that he considers democracy a bad option for Africa, because so many of the continent’s people are illiterate.

“They need a benevolent dictator like in China. Someone who loves his country and works for it,” said Keïta.

Discriminated because of his albinism, Keïta has profiled himself as a defender of the rights of African albinos. Albinos are victims of violence and persecution in many African countries because of beliefs associated with white skin color.