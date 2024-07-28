Music | “Makes me believe in God” – HS readers can’t get enough of these Coldplay songs

Music|HS asked its readers which are the most loved songs of the band currently performing in Finland.

of HS the vote according to the British band Coldplay’s best song was released 16 years ago, known for its memorable string riff Viva la Vida.

Having done excellently in similar competitions Viva la Vida the popularity does not come as a big surprise, as the song has almost 2.2 billion listens on Spotify.

The song’s official music video has been viewed 922 million times on YouTube, and on Billboard’s Hot 100 list it has done the best of all Coldplay’s songs.

“Once upon a time in Prague, after the concert ended, we walked with the concert crowd from the stadium to the city center while thousands of people sang along to the song,” one Viva la Vida a 50-year-old man who voted says. “Has been my phone’s ringtone and alarm for the past ten years.”

“I like Viva la Vida as a kind of ode to human life and the whole history of man with all its joys and sorrows,” the 34-year-old describes the song, which is believed to refer to the King of France to Louis XVI.

“Here’s everything! Cold shivers through the song and oh, those strings!” praises a 37-year-old woman.

Fair In the HS survey, which collected 3,500 votes, Coldplay’s song about sadness became the second most popular Fix You from 2005. Singer Chris Martin wrote the song his then wife Gwyneth Paltrow’s as a consolation after the death of this father.

“Fix you was the first Coldplay song I consciously heard, which is how I fell in love with the band in 2006. Today, the song sounds pretty nice, but I still stay true to my roots,” says the 35-year-old woman.

A 62-year-old male voter writes that he never gets tired of the song.

“The feeling is huge, towards the end it grows wonderfully and that simple guitar riff. Almost always tears.”

“The gunfire at the end makes me believe in God,” says the 39-year-old man.

Third in the vote, kiri is a piano ballad about the depths of a heart experiencing longing for love The Scientistwhich appeared in 2002.

Parachutes-the breakthrough single that preceded the debut album Yellow rose to fourth place in the voting, and done with the late Swedish DJ-producer Avicii A Sky Full of Stars (2014) fifth.

“Yellow is a magical and sensitive song. It has been played at several of our friends’ weddings, even in church as the bride’s entrance song. Coldplay’s songs touch many people and bring people together, they skillfully deal with different stages of life and world events,” the 31-year-old woman describes.

Instead, of the options given, the one made with the electro duo Chainsmokers gathered the fewest votes Something Just Like This (2017). The ranking is confusing in the sense that, based on Spotify and Youtube, it is Coldplay’s most listened to song. It has just under 2.7 billion listens on Spotify, and just under 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

The fact that the song was left out of the voting is perhaps explained by the fact that older songs tend to have a greater nostalgia value compared to newer ones, and thus also a more intense emotional charge.

The sixth place in the voting was mostly praised by critics Paradise (2011). Placed seventh A Head Full of Dreams album (2015) Hymn for the Weekendwhere you can also hear Beyoncé’s sound and to the eighth place lively from the same album Adventure of a Lifetime.

Although a large number of those who participated in the poll voted for the song options already listed by HS, one song that was missing from the list received a lot of mentions.

“Clocks of course”, the 34-year-old male voter writes. “So ethereal and wistful, but so energetic and catchy. An almost perfect pop song. I was 12 when I became obsessed with the song after hearing it on MTV.”

Published in 2003 Clocks the iconic piano riff is one of the most recognizable pop melodies of our time. According to Martin, the riff was once inspired by the British band Muse The Independent magazine told in 2008.