Ultimate hip-hop magazine in France, moreover militant, iHH ™ Magazine contributed, via his label, to the release of atypical albums by Montpellier rapper Sameer Ahmad (Supreme love) and the Grand Singe trio of bisontin (Utan Clan), whose members Zo, Boucherie Chevaline and Miqi O still appear hidden. Like Petit Poucet, Sameer Ahmad’s rap, like that of Big Monkey, sows its messages like little pebbles that scratch our consciousness.

In both cases too, the music deploys a wide palette of styles, colors and sensations, while the love of hip-hop embraces great black music (soul, jazz…) and electro in the same spirit. Sameer Ahmad takes us into a hovering, bewitching universe, on instrumentals from Skeez’up, Nap and Céhashi. As for the protagonists of Big Monkey, all three both rappers and beatmakers, they concoct a cocktail that has character, combining organic flavor and boom-bap hitting.

How, Sameer, has your father been forced into exile in your life and in your art?

Sameer ahmad As a child, I lived this exile with my family. Before I was born, my father had already had to go into exile because of the repression. Then, my grandmother being very ill, he insisted on returning to see her. It was then that I was born, in Baghdad. But the repression continuing, he had to leave. Forbidden to stay in his own country, he left everything, the land of his ancestors, his family, his friends, whom he would never see again. Like many Iraqis and Arabs from other countries, he believed in the pan-Arabism defended by Boumedienne. For him and his comrades, Algeria was the new land of revolutionaries. We therefore settled there until around 1985, before moving to France. My father died in 1997 and forever set me an example of high standards, total commitment, and loyalty to his ideals.

How would you represent the two characters, Jovontae and Ezekiel, that you play in this disc?

Sameer ahmad Jovontae could represent romantic love and Ezekiel could represent passionate love. The first is posed, reflected and the second inflamed, fiery. A way of expressing the human condition and its complexity, its contradictions. Express the challenge that our desire to make our dreams resonate with, without compromise, with the harshness of reality.

Like Sameer for Supreme love, you publish, Great Monkey, your album Utan Clan in collaboration with the label founded by iHH ™ Magazine…

Great monkey Utan Clan was first released digitally via La Boocle, a collective set up by Miqi and bringing together many beatmakers from Besançon. Then we released the physical version with iHH ™. The founders of iHH ™ are passionate, early activists in hip-hop in France.

How are you coping with the health and economic crisis?

Great monkey The management of this crisis is calamitous. We are witnessing a regular attack by economic liberalism on the common good. We feel the gradual decrease in resources and the deterioration of working conditions in health, education … The government is using everything, including the pandemic, to set up a program that does not serve the general interest and proves destructive: privatize, relocate, dodge the preservation of the planet, destroy retirement, labor protection and social aid, not provide sufficient support to the populations most affected by the pandemic – students, bars, restaurants, delivery, teachers, doctors, artists …

At the same time, the state is helping, with public money on top of it, people who are getting richer like never before on dividends and speculation. The violent police and moral repression exercised on those who oppose this disastrous policy is also revolting.