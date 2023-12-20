Music | Madonna was in a coma for 48 hours after passing out in her bathroom last summer

Madonna said at a concert in New York that she was in a coma for 48 hours last summer.

Pop music belonging to the biggest stars Madonna has shared new details about his serious illness last summer on his ongoing Celebration tour.

Madonna, 65, was supposed to kick off her massive Celebration world tour in July in Canada, but a few weeks before the tour began, the singer was reportedly hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

The start of the tour finally had to be postponed until October, and the shows at the beginning of the tour were rescheduled.

No exact details were given about Madonna's illness in the summer, but just the postponement of the tour for months told that the bacterial infection was extremely serious.

Madonna herself said in the summer On Instagram, a month after being discharged from the hospital, that he was happy that he survived. The star's manager Guy Oseary assured from the beginning that Madonna would make a full recovery from the incident.

Celebration tour got started in October at London's O2 arena, after which it has continued first around Europe and now in North America.

Last week, Madonna performed in New York at the Barclays Center for three nights, and in the most recent of these, the singer shared previously unheard information between her songs about the severity of her illness.

Madonna began her speech by thanking her longtime assistant and friend Shavawn Gordonwho, according to Madonna, found her unconscious in the bathroom and took her to the hospital.

“There is a very important woman here who took me to the hospital. I don't even remember it. I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU. Thank you Shavawn, she saved my life.”

After this, Madonna thanked her Kabbalah teacher who was with her in the hospital and said that she had been in a coma for 48 hours.

“The only voice I heard was his [kabbala-opettajan]. I heard him say 'Squeeze my hand,' nothing else,” Madonna said.

Earlier on her tour, Madonna has said, among other things, that neither she nor her doctor thought she would survive.

In October the last show of the 2023 tour that started took place on Tuesday, December 19 in Washington DC. The tour continues in January in the United States and lasts until the end of April.

Critic of HS Arttu Seppänen was present at the star's Sweden gig, and According to Seppänen the two-hour gig was “breathtaking firework from the start”.

“At the Celebration concert, it was clear that Madonna is still a wonderful and charismatic artist. Funny how he's still a threat to be underestimated. Throughout his career, he has always been somehow too much,” Seppänen wrote.