Music | Madonna was hospitalized for intensive care, the world tour is postponed

The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit due to a serious bacterial infection.

28.6. 23:58

Pop star Madonna has had to be hospitalized after contracting a bacterial infection, says the singer’s manager Guy Oseary. The BBC, the AFP news agency and numerous entertainment media are reporting on the matter.

According to Oseary, Madonna spent several days in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The manager said in a statement published on social media on Wednesday that the singer’s health is improving, but he is still hospitalized.

However, according to Oseary, Madonna is expected to make a full recovery.

64 years old Madonna, or Madonna Louise Ciccone, is one of the world’s most successful musicians.

He was due to start the 35-concert Celebrations world tour soon, but it has now been postponed due to the singer’s illness.

The tour was supposed to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada and end in Amsterdam in December.