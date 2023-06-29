Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | Madonna was hospitalized for intensive care, the world tour is postponed

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Music | Madonna was hospitalized for intensive care, the world tour is postponed

The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit due to a serious bacterial infection.

Pop star Madonna has had to be hospitalized after contracting a bacterial infection, says the singer’s manager Guy Oseary. The BBC, the AFP news agency and numerous entertainment media are reporting on the matter.

According to Oseary, Madonna spent several days in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The manager said in a statement published on social media on Wednesday that the singer’s health is improving, but he is still hospitalized.

However, according to Oseary, Madonna is expected to make a full recovery.

64 years old Madonna, or Madonna Louise Ciccone, is one of the world’s most successful musicians.

He was due to start the 35-concert Celebrations world tour soon, but it has now been postponed due to the singer’s illness.

The tour was supposed to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada and end in Amsterdam in December.

See also  HS Environment According to a Swedish professor familiar with Netflix, there are nine “planetary boundaries” that humanity should not cross - “This is the last chance”

#Music #Madonna #hospitalized #intensive #care #world #tour #postponed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Test: Who would be your friend in Blue Lock?

Test: Who would be your friend in Blue Lock?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result