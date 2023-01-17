Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Music | Madonna released the schedule of her world tour

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in World Europe
0

The theme of Madonna’s tour is the artist’s career spanning more than four decades. He will perform in Stockholm on October 28.

17.1. 21:43

Madonna published on Tuesday his world tour schedule. The theme of the tour is the artist’s career spanning more than four decades.

The tour starts in July in Vancouver, Canada and ends in December in Amsterdam. Madonna will perform in Stockholm on October 28.

“I’m excited to sing as many songs as possible to give my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement posted on her website.

64-year-old Madonna is one of the world’s most successful musicians.

