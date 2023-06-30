Music | Madonna got out of the hospital

Madonna, who was hospitalized for a bacterial infection on Wednesday, is expected to make a full recovery.

American a pop music legend Madonna has made it home from the hospital, the news agency AFP said on Thursday, based on its sources.

Manager Guy Oseary said on Wednesday on Instagram, that Madonna had to be hospitalized due to a serious bacterial infection. Due to an infection that developed on Saturday, the singer had to be hospitalized for several days.

According to Oseary, Madonna is expected to fully recover from the illness.

Due to illness, popicon’s Celebrations world tour is postponed until further notice. The tour was scheduled to begin in Vancouver, Canada in mid-July. In the United States, Madonna was planned to perform in Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, among others.

In Europe, the star was supposed to perform in autumn and early winter in London, Barcelona, ​​Copenhagen, Stockholm and Paris, among others.

The tour was supposed to end next January in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico.