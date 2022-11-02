With videoThree climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have shut down a concert in the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam tonight around 8.30 pm. During a performance of Verdi’s Requiem one of them climbed on a chair to draw attention to the climate crisis in a speech. The Concertgebouw disapproves of the action.



Tom van der Meer



Nov 2 2022

The activists want the Netherlands to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry and become climate neutral as soon as possible. After the action, the activists were ‘forced out of the room by the public’, the action group writes in a statement.

“Sorry, this is an emergency”, activist ‘Sebastiaan’ begins his interruption as the musicians pause for a moment. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis.” Immediately afterwards, his words are loudly drowned out by loud boos, as can be seen on a livestream that Extinction Rebellion shared on social media.

“Sit down,” a man yells at him.fuck off“boy”, it sounds too. When he is pulled from his chair after a few seconds, loud applause is heard.

Climate activist Sebastiaan disrupts a concert in the Concertgebouw. © Screenshot video



put on the street

See also Arantxa Rus is missing as best Dutch in Billie Jean King Cup selection A group of concertgoers pulled the activist into the aisle and kicked him out of the building, says Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jelle de Graaf. According to him, the activists were literally thrown out on the street, with a torn blouse. “They were pushed out of the room by twenty people and pushed to the ground,” he says. “A dangerous situation, purely for the peaceful expression of their views.” The video shows how at least a few concertgoers push ‘Sebastiaan’ down the aisle to the back of the hall.

After that, according to De Graaf, he was taken over by security guards. “They grabbed him, pushed him and called him names,” explains the activist. Concertgebouw employees have a different lecture. “The sudden disruption led to unrest and startled reactions in the hall. Some visitors started to remove the activists from the hall. Employees of the Concertgebouw then rushed to take care of the activist and led them out of the building, “says a press statement that was sent on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson is not aware of any misconduct by security guards or other personnel.

Consciously chosen the Requiem

The Concertgebouw is not happy with the action of the climate activists, according to the statement. ‘The visitors, musicians and employees are very shocked by this incident. Although the Concertgebouw is sympathetic to the aim of this campaign, it strongly disapproves of the manner of conducting the campaign. Not only because these actions should not be aimed at the cultural sector, but also because these kinds of actions can lead to panic reactions in the audience with a risk of injury or worse.’ See also Russia denies a negotiation to free Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in Azovstal

“Find another place dude”, one of the concert-goers criticized the filming activists. But according to De Graaf, known for the table-sticking incident at the table at Beauis aware of an action during the Verdic Requiem chosen. “Very appropriate, at a funeral mass. Because so many people are already dying from the climate crisis.” He likens the concert to that of a few musicians on the sinking Titanic, who kept playing stiffly as the ship went down. “While the climate crisis is already here, the Dutch elite continue to watch the concert. That is indicative of their lack of urgency.”



Quote

Very appropriate, at a funeral mass. Because so many people are already dying because of the climate crisis Jelle de Graaf

Two months in jail

Disrupting the performance is part of a series of actions at cultural institutions by climate activists. Today, two of the three Belgian activists who were involved in an action at The girl with the pearl by Johannes Vermeer in the Mauritshuis, sentenced to two months in prison, one of which is conditional. Extinction Rebellion emphasizes that no criminal offenses were committed during tonight’s action in the Concertgebouw.

React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name be placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.