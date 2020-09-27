The public, and with it, the entire music industry, awaited the return of the concerts. Friday September 25, Louis Chedid offers the rediscovered happiness of shared music in Forges-les-Eaux, in Seine-Maritime. “It feels good especially since we don’t know how long it will last”, rejoices a spectator. The tour should have started last March. Despite an uncertain health context, Louis Chedid is one of the few artists to return to the stage.

“For it to start flowing again, there have to be a few that are re-priming the pump. I admit, I’m very happy to be part of this re-priming.”, confides the musician. The challenge is immense and the constraints differ between the regions in the green, red or even scarlet zone. With a gauge reduced to 500 spectators, neither the producer, nor the room will recoup their expenses for this concert. The price to pay to show that in times of Covid, culture can stay alive.

The JT

The other subjects of the news