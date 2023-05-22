Music | Loreen will perform in Finland in November

The two-time Eurovision winner will give concerts in Helsinki and Tampere.

Swedish vocalist Loreen will perform in Finland at the end of November 2023, according to the event organizer Live Nation Finland on Twitter. Loreen will perform on November 26 in Helsinki at the Old Student Hall and on November 27 in Tampere at Tullikamar’s Pakkahuone. Tickets for the concerts go on sale on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Loreen ie Loreen Talhaoui won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Tattoo– song and Finland Wrapper placed second Cha Cha Cha. In 2012, Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest Euphoria– song.