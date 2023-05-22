Monday, May 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | Loreen will perform in Finland in November

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Music | Loreen will perform in Finland in November

The two-time Eurovision winner will give concerts in Helsinki and Tampere.

Swedish vocalist Loreen will perform in Finland at the end of November 2023, according to the event organizer Live Nation Finland on Twitter. Loreen will perform on November 26 in Helsinki at the Old Student Hall and on November 27 in Tampere at Tullikamar’s Pakkahuone. Tickets for the concerts go on sale on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Loreen ie Loreen Talhaoui won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Tattoo– song and Finland Wrapper placed second Cha Cha Cha. In 2012, Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest Euphoria– song.


#Music #Loreen #perform #Finland #November

See also  What is she doing today? In an interview, she grants intimate insights
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Facebook mother Meta receives a mega fine of $ 1.3 billion

Facebook mother Meta receives a mega fine of $ 1.3 billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result