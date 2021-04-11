Music Lordi releases seven new albums at a time – Tomi Putaansuu says he will compose one song on his journey to Prisma

All seven albums vary in style. There is progressive rock, hard rock, disco as well as machine heaven.

Lord will release seven albums of new music in the same day in October.

It was originally intended to release up to ten albums.

Lord’s lead figure and songwriter Tomi Putaansuu says the idea was born in March 2020 when the coronavirus suspended the tour.

The idea felt so crazy that it had to be done.

“It’s such an absurd mega-publication that no one else does it.”

The rest of the band eagerly accepted the idea in Putaansuu, even though it was considered a crazy idea.

Manager and the German record company were enthusiastic about the pompous idea, but after deliberation, a few records had to be truncated from the original plan.

To date, Lordi has released a total of ten albums. Now discography is growing to more than half the size.

For Tomi Putaansuu, one of the reasons for making the album was the desire to show.­

Band released in January 2020 Killectionalbum, which consists of different styles of music over the decades. In Killection the idea was to create a best of type compilation album with the best of albums released in different decades.

Although Lordi’s career did not begin until the 1990s, it did not stop us from imagining a fictional history of, for example, the band’s 70s and music composed in the style of that time.

Putaansuu says that the seven albums now being released are like the albums from which those best pieces have been collected.

The basic idea is that KillectionA whole album has been made around one song on the album, with which that release has been played in a playful time.

Because of this, all seven albums vary in style. There is progressive rock, hard rock, disco as well as machine heaven.

By seven the songs released on the album are new productions. The making of the songs only started last summer. How is such a ferocious pace of composition possible?

Putaansuu is amused by the questioning, as the problem is usually that a large number of songs do not fit on the disc. Normally, when a band makes one album at a time, there are twenty songs left out of the album.

Putaansuu says he is a super-fast composer, at the end of which the song may emerge during a shopping trip.

“I might make a song in my head when I drive to Prisma. I’m humming some idea on the phone. By the time I pushed the Prisma, the whole song is the chorus, verse and riffeineen ready. “

When he gets home, Putaansuu transfers the ideas to his 1992 computer, and the song is ready.

Tomi Putaansuu assures that the large number of pieces has not led to a compromise on quality.

On the contrary, speed has made it easier to ensure quality. When a chorus, riff, or some other part of a song is not pleasing after the first round of composition, the part goes on to replace. Because new material is created quickly, it is also easy to compose new material that Putaansuu is not happy with.

“All the songs have passed through my sieve and that sieve is not loose,” Putaansuu assures.

The artist’s idea of ​​honing a single song even for a month feels incomprehensible. The pain of creation or the self-critical, endless whining of the songs are foreign to him.

The band Lordi rose to the awareness of the whole nation in 2006 with the Eurovision victory.­

Seven the release of the album on the same day is also a world record.

Putaansuu admits that there is also a desire to show behind the idea of ​​greatness. In the back of the head, people’s prejudices against bands representing heavy metal and hard rock are pounding.

“We fall into a category where some people can never take us seriously or admit we’ve never done any good music. Of course it hurts when some people think the Lord is not hearing shit. ”

Putaansuu is offended by such a mindset, as he is proud of his band’s accomplishments and music. No music that does not meet Putaansuu’s quality requirements ends up being released.

“I am proud of everything that is done.”