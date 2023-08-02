Music | Lizzo is accused of sexual harassment and discrimination

Former dancers of the world-famous hip-hop artist also accuse Lizzo, her employees and the tour production company of discrimination based on skin color, religion and body size, as well as unequal pay.

Three rap and pop musician Lizzo the former dancer has sued the star for sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and discrimination in the workplace. They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and BBC.

In their lawsuit, the dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez say that Lizzo forced them into sexually degrading activities and pressured them to participate in disturbing sex performances between 2021 and 2023.

Lizzo is said to have, among other things, pressured the dancer to touch the nightclub performer’s breasts. The dancer says that she was afraid that refusing the act would affect her future in the singer’s team.

The dancers say that Lizzo has also targeted them with discrimination related to skin color and body size, inappropriate comments and insults that violate privacy.

Lizzo has not publicly commented on the accusations, the media say.

Lizzoproperly named Melissa Viviane Jeffersonis an American rap musician, actor, flutist, and singer-songwriter, best known for his body positivity, raunchy humor, and non-normative style.

Lizzo has been dubbed the “new Beyoncé” and “music’s next female icon”. Many consider him a trend setter and role model for diversity in the music industry.

In the lawsuit, Lizzo and the choreographer Tanisha Scott accused of inappropriately commenting on dancer Arianna Davis’ weight. According to Davis, Lizzo and Scott “questioned her commitment to the part of the dancer” in a way that made Davis feel pressured to share her private health information regarding her weight gain.

Also captain of the dance team, Shirlene Quigley, is accused in the lawsuit of promoting the Christian faith and mocking performers who have had premarital sex. Quigley is also said to have wondered aloud about the virginity of one of the dancers and posted about it on social media. The other defendants have not commented on the accusations in public either.

Accusations The suit also targets the production company Big Grrrl Big Touring for discrimination related to skin color. According to the lawsuit, dark-skinned members of the dance group were treated unequally and accused of “laziness, unprofessionalism and bad attitude” in contrast to light-skinned dancers.

The stakeholders also accuse Lizzo and the production company of insufficient salary payment during Lizzo’s European tour. According to the three dancers, they were paid only 25 percent of the tour salary outside of performances, while other performers received 50 percent. Dancers were also prohibited from doing other work during the tour.

Davis and Williams were subsequently fired from the dance troupe, while Rodriguez later resigned himself citing the treatment received by his colleagues.

In the year 2011 Lizzo, who started his career, is an internationally successful hip-hop artist. He has won, among other things, four Grammy awards, a Primetime Emmy and two Soul Train Music awards. In 2019, Lizzo entered the Guinness Book of Records with her song Truth Hurts. The song was the longest-running rap single by a female artist at number one on the US singles chart.

“I don’t think the music industry has changed. I’ll change it. Before, women like me couldn’t get into the industry, but now they can because of me,” said Lizzo In an interview with HS last summer.

