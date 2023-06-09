Music | Litku Klemet’s “hell good” song did not qualify for UMK – This is the song published today

Last fall, Litku Klemetti sought to represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest. Today, the band released a competition song, which was left out of the New Music competition in the final stages.

Litku Klemetti told in October 2022 In an interview with Suomen Kuvalehtithat he was not selected for the New Music Competition.

“We didn’t get there. It was a bit of a surprise because the song is damn good. I was quite confident about it”, Litku Klemetti, real name Sanna Klemettisaid in an interview.

The statement attracted attention. Iltalehti reports with the title “Litku Klemetti applied to be Finland’s Eurovision representative – got a blunt answer from Yle”.

Klemetti was soon upset on his Instagram account the fact that a single quote from the interview was made headlines, when he originally didn’t want the whole thing to even be mentioned in the interview.

“A couple of run-of-the-mill media picked this up from Suomen Kuvalehti’s story and made a story out of it, in which it seems as if I’m reporting the matter bitterly,” Klemetti wrote. “Absolutely absurd. I’ve been made ridiculous and people, adults, take the bait, laugh, mock, sneer.”

Now that song left out of UMK can be heard by everyone. The name of the song released today is Out into the world.

Is This Art! -released through the record company will be the last song before Litku Klemet’s gig break starting next fall. Before then, there will be a summer full of gigs in Finland.

“It feels like the mainstream machinery once again overturned everything. The Eurovision song that sounded like an old Eurovision song was somehow too difficult a concept for them,” Klemetti said in an interview with Suomen Kuvalehti.

At the same time, Klemetti was summed up in two sentences Out into the world -the entire essence of the piece. It is precisely the opposite of how contemporary mainstream music is produced and constructed.

Instead, it is a boisterous in content and serene in tempo tribute to the hit-oriented entertainment music of decades ago, which dominated the dance stages back then.

Out into the world is Litku Klemetti at his most optimistic. The lyrics present one simple symbol of hope after another, such as a swan swooping over a field and the promise of a land at the end of a rainbow.

The images will certainly appeal to every peaceful person who cherishes a typical Finnish relationship with nature. The lyrics would still risk becoming long-winded, if the presentation of the song wasn’t as spectacular as it is.

In the chorus, Klemetti screams “I see the world, you break the window and I fly to the clouds!”. At the same time, a picture of the bright soloists who appeared on the stages of the past years with their red lips and high hairstyles, backed by a good-natured orchestra and a couple of background singers swinging their sticks, is drawn before the eyes.

In Valoisa in his sincerity Out into the world goes hand in hand with the traditional Eurovision image.

There are common points, for example Anneli Saariston to present Matti Puurtinen to compose and Turk Malin to put into words La Dolce Vita -song, which placed seventh in the Eurovision Song Contest held in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1989.

It was Finland’s best Eurovision entry in the entire 1980s.

In Kepean’s philosophical La Dolce Vita -song even mentions the same key factors that Litku Klemetti also uses to build the harmony of his songs: the sun, the rainbow and the sky.

Past ones respectful of golden ages Out into the world is such a nostalgic whiff of the old days that it transcends it Wrapper utilizing machine music nuances and obscure slurs Cha Cha Cha’s there is no point in speculating on such high popularity.

As an evergreen himself, Litku Klemet’s song is undeniably charming.