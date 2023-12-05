By VINCENZO BORGOMEO

When a Ferrari lights up, it’s always a celebration for enthusiasts. Whether it’s an F1 or a road model. But it was the entire factory that was turned upside down, in a show of music and lights with a double meaning: “A journey through lights, sounds and images – explains John Elkann, President of Ferrari – which reflects the essence of what we are, celebrates our successes, and guides us towards an even brighter future.”

And it wasn’t just a matter of lighting up a few buildings: yesterday’s was a real show with the most iconic buildings on campus that served as the backdrop to light projections. From F1 racing to LED bars and laser effects, with 400 different elements mixed in the best possible way and staged along Viale Enzo Ferrari (it is more than a kilometer long) to tell the story and uniqueness of the Maranello company and pay homage to the 5,000 people working here. And given that we are in times of “hyper-political correctness”, Ferrari is keen to underline that “latest generation, low energy consumption technologies” have been used. Polar bears say thank you.

The show will be repeated in the next few days to allow all Ferrari workers to admire it together with their guests. “Tradition and innovation have always been key values ​​for us at Ferrari. Our tradition, of which we are proud, is the basis of what we continue to build with courage and in unexpected ways,” said John Elkann. “This special light show is dedicated to the men and women of Ferrari who make the extraordinary possible, and to our Ferrari family present throughout the world who makes our company unique.”

And each building had a specific theme. For example, the most important cars were projected onto the iconic brick arch that frames the historic entrance: from the 125 S, which made its debut here in 1947, launching an extraordinary series of models, to the two 499P brought to triumph last June by the winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Then further on, on the illuminated avenue (red, of course) the former paint shop tower was transformed into a large screen dominated by the values ​​that the Prancing Horse has always embodied: the Person and the Team; Tradition and Innovation; Passion and Result. And then the subsequent light installations were a tribute to the highlights of the year and to the faces of many workers who gave their contribution to every soul of the company: Racing, Sports Cars, Lifestyle. They are at the center of a series of initiatives announced over the last few months, including the widespread share ownership plan which will make each employee a shareholder of the company.

And in this use of structures as cinematic backdrops the Wind Tunnel designed by Renzo Piano could not be missing. Above, colored beams reproduce on its surface the aerodynamic flows created inside it, creatively reinterpreting the work that takes place in one of the most inaccessible buildings on campus. It is perhaps one of the most spectacular installations. Although the most significant is the one that concerns the next chapter in Ferrari’s history: the e-building, which will be inaugurated next June, is illuminated in the center of the new 100,000 m2 area under construction. The most secret place of all. Here the electric Ferraris of the future will be born