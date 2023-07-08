Music | Levikstes rip turned 10 years old and Sini Sabotage no longer hates performing it

The Levikste ripee song turned 10 years old in the spring. For years, Sini Sabotage was even loathe to perform it, but now he is with you with the song.

“It leaves like a pike from the beach.”

The first beats of the song are so recognizable that you can’t mistake it for the song. Turned 10 years old in the spring The sheets are tearing is a generational experience, an iconic song.

For ten years now, people have been googling what it means when you speak that south.

The song was Sini Sabotage’s first single, and the rapper hasn’t had another big hit since then. What’s it like when a new song defines an entire artist?

When Sini-Maria Makkonen the doorbell rings, the barking of a small dog can be heard from inside.

8-year-old Laila, who was rescued from a puppy mill in Russia, does not like that the interview has been arranged at her home.

“It’s the kindest dog in the world elsewhere, but at home it doesn’t tolerate others,” says Makkonen. Laila came to Finland when she was two years old from a private house where there had been 65 chihuahuas in cages.

Laila calms down in her owner’s arms, and Makkonen has time to tell her what she heard. Feeling a little tense, Makkonen says that he is currently making new music.

Makko is nervous because he “feels that everything will go to shit if he makes the mistake of saying out loud that there will be music”.

Even so, Makkonen feels that he is now for the first time in his career in a situation where he can make music without pressure. Something will come sometime, if it’s meant to come.

There is a demand for new songs, but no contracts have been made yet. The plan is to prepare it yourself and offer something on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.

“Nobody pokes me in the neck, and nothing defines me as an artist all the time.”

Three albums have been released by Sini Sabotage. Debut album 22m² in 2013 and after that the albums TOP 10 (2016) and Blueberry Makkonen (2020).

That The sheets are tearing even ever born is the sum of many coincidences. The song was not the kind of sound that the fledgling Sini Sabotage even wanted to make.

Originally, the idea was to make more authentic rap, not pop rap with techno beats.

By chance, JVG Ville Galle vei Makkonen’s musician-producer Perttu Mäkelän to the studio to try. Mäkelä was convinced of an artist who could both rap and sing and draw stemma.

Mäkelä and producer Jaakko Salovaara had made the techno beat PSY a little earlier Gangnam Style inspired. Makkonen got excited about the beat and drew the lyrics he wrote earlier. It seemed to work.

However, after several weeks of trying, they couldn’t make the chorus for the song. In the end, an influencer in the music industry was asked for help Asko Kallonenwho found that the chorus already existed within Makkonen’s verse.

But you always talk about the south It makes my ribs tear

When I moved that line to the chorus, all the pieces fell into place.

The record company Warner loved the song and they firmly insisted that it is Sini Sabotage’s first single.

I will sing a music video was still needed, for which Makkone had a strong vision. It was started with the production company Pablo Films, which was at the beginning of its success at the time.

Makkonen wanted the video to be as authentic a ballroom as possible, in which everyone is included.

“We went to Kutose and dragged our damn asses.”

When the video was sent to Warner, the record company’s reaction was a total meltdown and demanding to shoot a whole new video.

“It took a lot of effort to get it through. But fortunately, we were favored.”

In spring 2013 The sheets are tearing was published. The fact that the song was published ten years ago can be deduced, for example, from the lines, which refer to the iPhone 5 phone that came out the previous fall:

So put those little things away Longer and better than the iPhone femma

After publication the song’s popularity was immediate and insane. Suddenly, Makkonen was wanted everywhere. The gigs sold themselves and the artist was taken I idolized to the jury.

In the midst of all the churning, the first album was also made.

The budding artist did not dare to say no to anything and completely burned out.

Afterwards, Makkonen says that he suffered the most from people’s feedback. Everyone seemed to love the song but hate Sini Sabotage.

“It was a really tough place for men to have a woman rap. They had a terrible need to come and tell us that this is not okay.”

At that time, Makkonen took the hate messages personally, but has since realized that it was probably mostly fear stemming from misogyny.

“But then the ugly text I received felt really bad and unfair. And the fact that everyone hates you.”

Done in the midst of all this 22m²-debut album was finally released in December 2013. HS wrote at the time that the album was a flop and “the sad ending point of a declining development course”.

In the story, the album is completely trashed, even though Leviks is called one of the best songs of the year.

After this, Sini Sabotage has released two EPs and and Blueberry Makkonen – album in 2020.

No new super hits were found on the albums, although some songs have been listened to quite comfortably on a Finnish scale.

Blueberry Makkonen was published just before the start of the corona pandemic. A summer full of gigs and everything related to the new record was pulled out in an instant.

“It was a really big piece for me to bite off.”

Because music has not always supported, Makkonen has given himself permission to expand elsewhere.

He works as a radio host and keeps his friends by Sergey Hilman with Cheers to Ugly Me podcast.

On his Instagram, Makkonen presents the clothes he makes. There is a denim skirt made from a wedding dress and a leather jacket made from a sofa cover. He says that he has always enjoyed making clothes, but that he only showed his hobby on social media for a while.

In addition, many people remember Makkonen from reality TV. In 2017, after a short period of silence, he returned to the public by performing On the skin in the series.

“On the skin it felt like a good way to come back, because the material to be filmed is completely in my own hands.”

On the skin– project, Makkonen had always resisted requests to participate in reality TV shows.

However, in the corona year 2020, Makkonen received an offer to go to the jungle for six weeks to compete I’m a celebrity let me go in the program. He said yes to that.

“At no other time in the world would I have left”, he thinks now.

However, the experience was really positive. Makkonen says that he has never received as much positive feedback from people as during that program.

Quite a lot of the messages went roughly like this: “I thought you were a total asshole, but you’re not.”

A contradictory sentence to praise, but Makkonen understands that people needed to say that the program changed their perception of him.

He thinks that people saw the difference between Sini-Maria Makkonen and Sini Sabotage, which maintains a hard and sharp artist image.

The gap between the two was also widened in the one published last fall Sometähti’s Single Life – series, where Makkonen spoke openly to the camera about his dating and related uncertainties.

When an artist has one huge hit above all others, it’s sometimes a very heavy burden to carry.

According to Makkonen, he has traveled with Levisten on a 10-year journey, during which he has thought about all kinds of things about the song.

“At some point it was even crazy to pull it.”

Levikset has defined Makkonen’s entire career and what others want from him. Releasing new music after Leviste has been difficult when the bar has skyrocketed.

“When the first song is like that, nothing feels the same after that.”

Now, in Leviste’s jubilee year, Makkonen says that he is completely with the song.

“There is nothing left in the tooth cavity.”

The relationship with the song was repaired last summer. Makkonen had already accepted that his rap is over and his career as an artist is over.

Then JVG asked Makko to join him for the summer 2022 festival gigs. Makkonen agreed and so when you speak that south echoed again on festival stages all over Finland.

“That amount of love was really healing. When I saw that every single person was shouting it.”

This summer, you only got to shout Leviks live once, because Makkonen ends Ruisrock’s rainbow stage on Friday.

The gig rekindled interest in the music industry, and Makkos felt that others finally saw in him what he himself had always seen.

And so he tries to make music one more time, even though it’s scary.

Together the question Makkonen can still answer, even ten years after the publication of Leviste, so let’s ask it in this interview as well:

What does it really mean to speak south?

According to the urban dictionary, it’s giving oral sex to a person with a vagina.

Makkonen, on the other hand, says that he did not know about this meaning, but thought it meant speaking stadium slang.

So let the interpretation be left to the listener.

The episode of the Cheers to Ugly Me podcast Levikset repee 10v is also used as a source in the story. Feat. Ville-Galle and Perttu Mäkelä.