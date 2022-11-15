Music | Leningrad Cowboys in bad trouble: The choir was killed in a plane crash, the war takes away the name, the background company goes bankrupt

A possible bankruptcy would also make it difficult for the Leningrad Cowboys band to operate. “Of course this threatens at least the operation of the limited company, but I don’t know how it will affect the band’s operation,” says Sakari Järvenpää.

Treasury looking for a musician Sakari “Sakke” Järvenpää owns Leningrad Cowboys Ltd Oy into bankruptcy. The bankruptcy application was submitted to the Helsinki District Court on Friday last week.

During the autumn, the National Treasury has tried to collect several overdue loan installments and their interest from Järvenpää. The total amount to be collected is a little over one million euros.

It is a product development loan taken out by Järvenpää in 2012, amounting to 1.6 million euros. The loan was granted by Tekes, or the Technology and Innovation Development Center at the time, which is now known as Business Finland. The payment period granted for the loan has been seven years.

Järvenpää according to which the company once raised a loan for game development. Järvenpää started developing two for Apple products Dog’y’Dog– mobile game, the main character of which is an adventure of a dog character with shaggy hair. According to Järvenpää, it was a “Leningrad Cowboys game with a Super Mario-type beginning”.

“We finished the project, but then everything turned into free-to-play games. When we completed the game in 2013–2014, the platform we used was already old-fashioned, and more money would have been needed to modify it,” Järvenpää tells HS.

A free-to-play game means a game (for example Clash of Clans), which can be downloaded for free, but features and equipment that require progress are purchased during the game for real money.

According to Järvenpää, the company employed as subcontractors Finnish animation companies and game studios that made the game platform. The project would have included a lot of music as well.

“We are still continuing that project. Yes, we are still thinking about how to finish it, but with modern technology,” says Järvenpää.

Leningrad Cowboys Ltd Oy, owned by Sakari Järvenpää, is being filed for bankruptcy.

Järvenpää according to the product development loan in question had nothing to do directly with the rock band called Leningrad Cowboys – neither with the band’s music nor with the concerts.

Järvenpää is known as a serial entrepreneur and restaurateur who, among other things, has designed the premises of several restaurants. According to Järvenpää, he currently does not have his own restaurants.

He says that his company is now applying for corporate reorganization and is trying to avoid bankruptcy that way.

Järvenpää also has dozens of personal default notes.

In the year Leningrad Cowboys, founded in 1987, was born when the Lahti comedy band Sleepy Sleepers faded away and took shape as Leningrad Cowboys.

The band, known for their bun hairstyles, has performed not only western rock songs but also new arrangements of Russian folk songs. Aki Kaurismäki directed a film about the band Leningrad Cowboys Go America -film in 1989, which was successful especially in Germany.

However, the band is best remembered for the Total Balalaika Show organized in 1993 in Helsinki. The band performed on Senate Square together with the Red Army Choir, known as the Aleksandrov Choir, and attracted up to 60,000 visitors.

The Total Balalaika Show gathered the most people in Senatintori in 1993.

The band still exists, although there have been few gigs in recent years.

Could a possible bankruptcy threaten the band’s activities?

“Yes, of course it complicates the band’s activities. Of course, this threatens at least the operation of the limited company, which is Leningrad Cowboys Oy, but I don’t know how it will affect the band’s operation. Cases like this always have a negative effect on everything.”

Sakke Järvenpää, one of the band’s core members, says that the last years of the band have been very difficult anyway.

“As a band, we haven’t received any support from anything, not even the euro,” says Järvenpää, referring to the time of the corona pandemic.

But there were setbacks even before that, as the band lost its choir in a plane crash.

When the Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft of the Russian army crashed into the Black Sea at the turn of the year 2017, a large part of the members of the Red Army choir were on board.

The Leningrad Cowboys had become particularly famous for their many appearances with the Red Army Choir. Joint appearances planned for the future were canceled due to the plane crash.

The joint musical sky of the Aleksandrov Choir and the Leningrad Cowboys began with the 1993 Senate Square concert.

Corona in addition, other problems have appeared for the Leningrad Cowboys.

“For us Putin at least it doesn’t make life easier. No one could have predicted this after the corona, that Russia’s actions in Ukraine have frozen at least the entertainment of Eastern Europe. It means that American bands don’t dare to come here, and all our festival gigs have been canceled and postponed,” says Järvenpää.

The band’s film projects are also on hold. Järvenpää says that because of the war, the Leningrad Cowboys documentary project about the cooperation with the Red Army has been discontinued. In 2024, it was planned to start making another Cowboys movie.

“It’s also on the shelf for a while until we know what’s going on in terms of world politics in more detail.”

The documentary was supposed to be released in 2023, when it will be 30 years since the Leningrad Cowboys and the Red Army Choir performed at Senatintor in Helsinki. According to Järvenpää, discussions about the publication of the documentary were initially held with Yle, but they have not been continued. Discussions have since been held with commercial operators.

“The band has a great history, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” says Järvenpää.

“We have made a Christmas album with the Red Army Choir, but it will probably never be released. It’s a pretty cool and beautiful album, but this is the situation now. I do not know whats happening.”

For the year 2023 more than the publication of the documentary was planned. According to Järvenpää, the band was supposed to play a gig at the Olympic Stadium or Kaisaniemi park at the time, and negotiations were already well under way.

The war between Russia and Ukraine changed the situation. The discussions have not continued.

“Now we mainly think about how to survive and what to do next,” says Järvenpää.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine have also caused the Leningrad Cowboys to hardly be able to continue under their former name, says Järvenpää.

“We will probably continue with the Cowboys name. However, we are planning to make a new record and we are preparing to make new music. And the whole time we’ve been negotiating gigs and tours. But we will leave in 2024 at the earliest.”