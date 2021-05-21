Music Lady Gaga says she was raped by a music producer, the 19-year-old singer got pregnant

In a new series, singer Lady Gaga describes how a traumatic event affected her life.

21.5. 16:01

Vocalist Lady Gaga has told more about the sexual violence he experienced at the age of 19.

Lady Gaga said in 2014 she was raped. Now he told me Oprah Winfreyn and the prince Harry in the common Apple TV + series The Me You Can’t Seethat the rapist was a music producer and that she became pregnant from what happened.

News about it The Guardian.

Lady Gaga does not want to name that music producer. “I don’t even want to see him again.”

“I was 19 years old and working in the industry and the producer said‘ take off your clothes ’… and I said no and I left. She threatened to burn all my music and she didn’t stop, ”Lady Gaga says.

The singer has previously spoken of suffering from traumatic stress disorder. In 2020, he described his symptoms:

“I never dealt with it and then suddenly I started to feel incredibly intense pain all over my body. That pain was the same kind of pain I felt when I was raped. ”

“First it was full of pain, then numbness, and then I was sick for weeks. I realized it was the same pain I felt when this person who raped me left me pregnant at my parents ’house because I was sick and vomiting. I was sick because I had been mistreated and had been locked in the studio for months, ”Lady Gaga describes in the program by Winfrey and Prince Harry.

Two years after what happened, Lady Gaga released her debut album The Fame, which became a global success.

The singer has also merited as an actor. He received an 2018 Oscar nomination for his role in the film A Star Is Born. Lady Gaga also plays Ridley Scottin in the upcoming movie House of Gucci.