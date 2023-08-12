Several major music companies, including Sony, have sued the non-profit organization Internet Archive. That organization has put thousands of old music tracks and recordings from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong online.

The indictment contains a list of 2749 digital recordings, originally from 78 rpm records. The music companies want these to be removed from the website and also demand compensation for each violated work. The total amount demanded is $ 372 million.

Internet Archive maintains a large collection of music, but also of text and video. One of the nonprofit’s initiatives is the Great 78 Project. The digitized copies of 78 rpm records are placed on that site. These are the oldest gramophone records that are played at 78 revolutions per minute.

400,000 recordings online

The site now has about 400,000 recordings online. The goal of the project, it says, is “the preservation, research and discovery of the 78 rpm record”. See also São Paulo registers increase in meningitis cases

But according to the record companies, Internet Archive is simply trying to cover up theft. Their lawyers indicate that the recordings are also available for streaming and download from other parties, who do have permission from the companies to do so. These recordings are in no danger of being lost, forgotten or destroyed.

A 78 rpm gramophone in the Rotterdam Radio Museum © ANP

