American record company Loma Vista Recordings terminated the contract with singer Marilyn Manson after charges of violence were brought against him. The Hollywood Reporter.

“In light of the outrageous claims voiced today by Evan Rachel Wood and other women who accused Marilyn Manson of bullying them, Loma Vista will immediately stop promoting his latest album,” the company said in a statement.

It is noted that it was also decided to refuse to work with the musician on his future projects. Manson’s references have been removed from the label’s website.

Previously, Hollywood actress and model Evan Rachel Wood, known for filming in the series “Westworld”, said that she was abused by her former lover rock musician Marilyn Manson.

After that, four more women, as a sign of support for Wood, spoke about cases of sexual, psychological abuse and various forms of coercion and intimidation on the part of the singer.