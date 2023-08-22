Music | Kuumaa, who lost to Käärijä in UMK, was superior in the most played songs of the summer

Ílivoimainen received by far the most plays on commercial radio channels compared to Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha.

Summer 2023 The most played songs on commercial radio channels were all domestic, says copyright organization Gramex. In total, more than half of the plays of the ten most played songs were domestic plays. Last summer, the corresponding ratio was slightly more than a third.

Gramex has listed the most played songs from the beginning of June to the beginning of August 2023.

Clearly the most played song in June–July was by Kuumaa band Overpowered. It received about 4,000 calls on commercial channels.

At the beginning of the year, the Kuumaa band came to the attention of the general public in the New music competition organized by Yleisradio. Overpowered was the band’s competition song, which ended up in fifth place in the final.

Overwhelmingly have composed and arranged Johannes Brotherus, Jonttu Luhtavaara, Aarni Soivio and Jonas Olsson. The words to the song were written by Johannes Brotherus.

Famously became the winner of UMK and at the same time Finland’s Eurovision representative Wrapper with his piece Cha Cha Cha. Although the song has been a huge success story and has already collected more than 102 million listens on Spotify, for example, on commercial radio channels Cha Cha Cha came second with about 2,500 plays.

Third on Gramex’s list is Alma Summer Really Hurt Us.

There were two more domestic songs in the top ten. Fifth on the list is Vesterinen with the song Yhtyeinene Towards the heart fields and seventh Bessin paragraph Unextinguishable.

Having compiled the statistics Gramexin Kari Niemelän according to the top three this summer, this summer received a relatively large number of plays, both compared to the entire top ten and last summer’s top songs, i.e. Camila Cabello’s (ft. Ed Sheeran) To Bam Bam and Bess’s Ram pam pam.

Bessin Ram bam bam was involved in last year’s UMK. Niemelä says in Gramex’s press release that Yle’s New Music competition has been well received on the radio for two summers in a row.

“In the light of the summer statistics of both years, it seems clear that the New Music Competition and Eurovision have succeeded in establishing themselves as creators of musical phenomena,” says Niemelä.

The most played songs on commercial radio channels in the summer of 2023

1. Hot: Overwhelming. Number of calls: 4174

2. Wrapper: Cha Cha Cha. Number of calls: 2526

3. Alma: Summer Really Hurt Us. Number of calls: 2122

4. Lewis Capaldi: Forget Me. Number of calls: 1946

5. Vesterinen With Ensembles: Toward the fields of the heart. Number of calls: 1913

6. Miley Cyrus: Flowers. Number of calls: 1869

7. Bess: Unquenchable. Number of calls: 1832

8. Tiesto: Lay Low. Number of calls: 1812

9. Zara Larsson: Can’t Tame Her. Number of calls: 1508

10. Tove Lo: 2 Die 4. Number of calls: 1411

Source: Copyright organization Gramex / Kari Niemelä