Music | Kuumaa gets an ice rink gig: You should mark these spring gigs and concerts on your calendar

Rock and pop

Mikko Joensuu's special gig

Mikko Joensuu performed at Sideways festival 2017.

The music house the biggest topic of conversation has been the new organ, but the rock and pop concerts of the spring season in the big hall also deserve attention.

On February 23, the main hall of the Musiikkitalo takes over with its unique and massive rock sound Mikko Joensuu, who has been out of the spotlight since his 2016-2017 Amen album trilogy. On January 26, he will release a new album called Long Arkand at the Musiikkitalo concert it will be performed for the first and only time with a full 15-member band.

Pepe Willberg and Matti Mikkola performed at Pori Jazz 2023.

Pepe and Saimaa's tenth anniversary

by Pepe Willbergcomposer Matti Mikkolan and Saimaa band's great joint album will be ten years old this spring, and to celebrate it, a party gig will be organized on February 24th, i.e. the night after Mikko Joensuu. Willberg has performed with Saimaa only occasionally: after 2014, only last summer at Pori Jazz and Huvila during the Helsinki festival weeks.

Fever Ray performed at Sideways Festival 2023.

Fever Ray's unique show

Swedish duo The Knife stopped already ten years ago, and the other half of the sibling duo Karin Dreijer has continued making his own music under the name Fever Ray. The musical expression has remained interesting and surprising, and Dreijer has managed to keep himself a distant and somewhat mysterious figure, which is an impressive feat in today's social media-driven entertainment industry. The artist who danced at the Sideways festival last summer will arrive again in Helsinki, at Kulttuuritalo on March 13.

Mew's Jonas Bjerre at Kulttuuritalo in Helsinki in June 2022.

Mew's New Chance

Indie popDanish Mew, who combine shogaze and prog, got a bush for their Kulttuuritalo gig in HS in the summer of 2022 I estimate, but the new venture seems interesting. The group has performed in their home country with a symphony orchestra, and now the opening concert of a short European tour with a chamber orchestra is planned. There has been interest, because Mew & The Danish Chamber Orchestra the concert at Musiikkitalo on March 30 was sold out in advance.

Gazellit performed in Tampere in August 2023.

Gazelles are coming to the moped age

Rap group Gazellit poses on the back of mopeds in the poster of their party gig, and why not, because the 15-year-old band has already reached moped age. The group has found its own plot in the domestic rap scene, where it stands out from the painful and sarcastic macho rappers with its self-deprecating and relaxed style. The ice rink concert will be celebrated on April 20, and in addition to that, Gasellit will organize a special special concert from Oulunkylä to Eternity in Oulunkylä, Helsinki.

The Kuumaa band performed on the Tanssii tähtien ken program in September 2023.

Kuumaa shows his gig ability

Hot– band rose to the popularity of the general public spectacularly last year, and their own ice rink gig on April 26 is a logical extension of the career rise accelerated by UMK. Although Kuumaa is a new acquaintance for many, the band has based its success on patient drilling, which started already in 2016 and has become a gig band loved by many.

The Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

Kalush Orchestra primes the five-year-old again

A year 2022 The Ukrainian Eurovision winner got a lot of sympathy points because of Russia's war of aggression, but not without musical merit. The winning song Stephanie was a successful mix of hip-hop and Ukrainian folk music, and now it's finally time to hear what the rest of the band's production sounds like live, when the Kalush Orchestra arrives at Kulttuuritalo on May 2, just before Eurovision week.

Classical & jazz

Two-day Sibafest at the end of January

University of the Arts The Sibelius Academy organizes its Sibafest event for two days on January 26-27. Then the audience will get a peek behind the scenes of making music, for example the one that will premiere later in the spring The Marriage of Figaro -opera production rehearsals, symphony orchestra rehearsals or Sibelius Academy students' playing lessons. Admission to almost all events is free, but participation in the rehearsals of the Sibelius Academy Symphony Orchestra requires advance registration and the symphony orchestra's concert on 27.1. you have to buy a ticket.

Directed by Pierre Audi and staged by Anish Kapoor, Simon Boccanegra is a co-production of Tokyo's New National Theatre, the Finnish National Opera and Madrid's Teatro Real. Picture from the Japan shows.

Opera in Töölönlahti and elsewhere

At the National Opera will be seen as new big premieres during the spring Poulenc's Carmelite Sisters (26.1.), Verdi's Simon Boccanegra (22.3.) and Wagner's Destruction of the Gods (May 17). In addition to those, opera lovers can enjoy, for example, Francesca Caccini baroque opera Alcina Island, which will have three performances at Alminsal on February 1–3, with the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra as the orchestra. The Oulu theater continues for a few more performances Mozart's The Magic Flute 3.2. until, likewise in Jyväskylä opera Donizetti Love potion 4.2. until. Tampere Opera performs Verdi La Traviata 2.–16.3. At the Turku City Theater you can get 2.4. author of his debut Tommi Kinnusen and composer Joel Järventau's background chamber opera Man to the best of his abilities, whose performances continue on 18.4. until. Sibelius Academy opera The Marriage of Figaro premieres on April 6.

Composer Cecilia Damström's new work will be premiered at the RSO's concert on January 26.

Orchestras premiere new music

The radio The symphony orchestra is traditionally a diligent performer of new Finnish orchestral music, and this spring it will premiere Cecilia Damström (26.1.), Magnus Lindberg (28.2.), Ilkka Hammon (13.3.), Osmo Tapio Räihälän (12.5.) and by Matthew Whittall (22.5.) new orchestral works. The Tampere Philharmonic, on the other hand, will premiere Marek Baranski (7.4.) and Eetu Lehtonen (12.4.) works. Many other orchestras also play premieres during the spring, the full list of which can be checked, for example, at the Finnish Symphony Orchestras Association from the concert calendar.

Lauri Porra performed with the Vantaa Entertainment Orchestra in 2018.

Movie and game music

Symphony orchestras the sound world often plays a central role in movies and computer games, and that's why movie and game music is also great for a concert hall. 2.2. Sinfonia Lahti presents a new one Myrskyluoto Maija – as a live concert of the film, where the film is seen on the big screen and the music is heard as a live performance from the concert stage. Film music composed Lauri Porra and conductor Dalia Stasevska will take the music the next day, i.e. 3.2. To Helsinki Musiikkitalo, where the film will be shown with music interpreted by the Vantaa entertainment orchestra. Later in February, Sinfonia Lahti will continue its film concerts Star Wars – A New Hope -with a film to which the orchestra plays by John Williams music composed by 22.–23.2. After that, 7.3. Sinfonia Lahti's concert program includes a game music concert where the orchestra interprets the music, among other things The Last of Us– and Bioshock– about computer games. 13.4. and 11.5. Vantaa's entertainment orchestra plays a film composer at Musiikkitalo by Hans Zimmer music.

Jazz for spring

The sixth at the one-off Savoy Jazzfest in Helsinki from 6 to 9 in March, for example, a famous saxophonist will be heard Kenny Garrett. Garrett, one of the world's most respected alto saxophonists, performs songs from his latest album Sounds of Ancestors (2021). April Jazz in Espoo and Helsinki 19.–27. in April, the soul artist and Broadway actor who has recorded with Moby and Snarky Puppy, for example, will bring to Finland Shayna Steele and an eight-time Grammy winner, bassist by Christian McBride with his new band.

Composer Minna Leinonen has designed the program for this year's Tampere Biennale festival.

New music in Tampere in April

Tampere The Biennale festival serves up contemporary music for five days in Tampere, April 10-14. The program will not be published until February, but the tradition of the festival is solid and the artistic line has been taken care of by composers who know the repertoire well, this year Minna Leinonenso I dare to recommend the festival based on that alone.

RSO will tour the country in April

The radio concerts of the symphony orchestra can be listened to and watched widely throughout the country on Yle channels, but even the best sound reproduction does not replace the concert hall experience. Those are available outside the capital region in April, when the RSO gives concerts in Iisalmi (April 13), Ähtäri (April 14) and Sastamala (April 15).

Big choral symphonies in May

May it's party time for lovers of great choral symphonies. In previous years Ludwig van Beethoven the ninth symphony has often been heard in the concerts of the Helsinki City Orchestra during Christmas, but now it will be heard in several performances in May: Tapiola Sinfonietta and the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra will perform it on May 7. in Helsinki and 8.5. In Kokkola, Sinfonia Lahti 16.–17.5. in Lahti and the Radio Symphony Orchestra on May 22–23. in Helsinki. The Tampere Philharmonic, on the other hand, catches on by Gustav Mahler to another, that is To the Resurrection Symphony 23.5., while HKO performs Mahler's eighth, that is A thousand symphonies at the end of its concert season on 28.–29.5. Many choirs from both Finland and neighboring countries can be heard in these performances.