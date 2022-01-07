Music Korona will postpone the awards gala again, now to the Grammys in the US music industry

No new date has been announced for the event.

The United States the annual Grammy Awards Gala in the recording industry has been postponed due to a coronavirus pandemic. The awards were due to be distributed in Los Angeles on January 31st.

The Grammys is the world’s largest music industry awards event, with an award presented in 86 series.

Already the Critics Choice Awards gala in the film industry has been postponed in the past due to the latest phase of the pandemic in the United States, and the Sundance Film Festival, which begins in late January, will be an online event

It was decided to postpone the Emma Gala in the Finnish music industry from the beginning of February to May, while the British Music Awards will be held on February 8 in London as a major public event.

The Grammy Gala was also postponed last year due to the corona.