Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Music | Kodin Kuvalehti: Singer Kikka died of poisoning caused by the joint use of medicines

June 7, 2023
Music | Kodin Kuvalehti: Singer Kikka died of poisoning caused by the joint use of medicines

Kirsi “Kikka” Siren, who died in 2005, has previously been reported to have died of a heart attack.

Vocalist Kirsi “Kikka” Siren (nee Viilonen) the official cause of death was recorded as poisoning caused by the combined use of several drugs. Tells about it For Home Kuvalehti Kika’s sister Kati Lahti.

Kikka died in 2005 at only 41 years old. At the time, the cause of death was reported as a heart attack.

Lahti tells Kodin Kuvalehti that on the day of Kika’s death, he had told the reporter that his sister had died of a heart attack.

“I thought the real cause of death was a private matter. I didn’t want it to be torn up in the papers. I decided that I won’t say a word about Kirs publicly until I’m ready for it myself,” he says to the magazine.

