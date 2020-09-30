Music Kjell Westö’s novel expands into a music tour where the audience and the author get to discuss: “Thinking atrophies without interaction”

The author also steps on stage in Tampere, Helsinki and Turku.

Author Kjell Westön latest novel Tritonus the world will be transformed into a Lyrics & Compositions music tour. The performance will tour Tampere Hall, Helsinki’s Savoy Theater and Turku Concert Hall in November and December.

The tour will also provide an opportunity to chat with Kjell Westö, who will be performing at the show. The interviewer is the CEO of Tampere Hall Paulina Ahokas.

“Thinking atrophies without interaction,” Westö says in a press release.

The concerts feature mezzo-soprano Jenny Carlstedt, pianist Tuomas Turriago, flutist Anna Aminoff, clarinetists Mark Reding, pianist Marja Rumpunen, string quartet FinesTRE and guitarist Mikko Kosonen.

The performance is created by the interaction of professional musicians and the author. Westö has also played in various bands himself.

Themes include the shame of violence, fear of eco-disaster and the importance of friendship.

Conductor lonely Tritonus was released in August. Many musical references are made in the book. Westö in particular writes classical music about the worlds of the Masters. The performance of the Words & Compositions tour is built on these musical influences.

“Man can try to organize a world whose core is entropy, chaos. On the other hand, sometimes art, such as classical music, can achieve something universal and permanent, ”Helsingin Sanomat in the book review was characterized Tritonus in August.