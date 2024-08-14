Music | Katy Perry’s comeback takes another hit – Spain accuses the singer of unauthorized filming in a nature reserve

Music|According to the authorities, Katy Perry’s team had not applied for permission to shoot the Lifetimes music video on the island that is part of the natural park.

of Spain authorities are investigating the US singer Katy Perry this recently published Lifetimesbecause of the music video for the song, says BBC.

In the music video shot in Spain, Perry dances in clubs and on rocky islands and hangs out on sandy beaches. After the release of the video, authorities began to suspect that some of the scenes were filmed in the dunes of S’Espalmador island, which are nature reserves.

According to the authorities, the production company behind the music video had not applied for a filming permit. Katy Perry has not commented on the incident.

Since filming in the area is possible with a granted permit, Perry and his team are not suspected of an environmental crime, the authorities emphasized. However, an investigation has been initiated into the case.

S’Espalmador is a small, privately owned “ecologically valuable” island north of Formantera. It has been part of the Ses Salines nature park in the Ibiza and Formantera region since 1980.

of the 2010s Katy Perry, one of the most popular artists, is trying to make a furious comeback.

The previous one Smilefour years have passed since the release of the album. New, the singer’s seventh studio album 143 will be published in September.

First single Woman’s World received a complete shock from both the press and the listeners. Both the song itself and the feminist message of the music video were considered outdated and the singer was accused of clinging to the past.

“The lackluster fake vibe of the song, combined with the idle chorus, reminds me mostly of a menstrual protection advertisement”, HS reporter Eleonora Riihinen described in July.

Especially on social media, Katy Perry has also been criticized for her work as a producer Dr. Luke or by Łukasz Gottwald with. In 2014, the singer Kesha sued the producer for rape. Dr. Luke denied the charges and sued Kesha for defamation. Last year, the parties quietly reached an agreement.

Dr. Luke, who was responsible for Katy Perry’s biggest hits, is also new Lifetimes-song producer.

The Business Insider declared last weekthat Perry is in a “career crisis” after the release of her two new songs. Where Woman’s World was barked at in traditional and social media, not another single Lifetimes gained visibility immediately after its appearance.

In the nature reserve shooting a music video without permission might make Perry’s comeback more difficult. However, it has brought Perry back into the headlines.