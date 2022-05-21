Sunday, May 22, 2022
Music Kasmir Uusitupa advanced to the semifinals of the Sibelius Violin Competition

May 21, 2022
The three-day semi-finals will begin at the Sibelius Academy Concert Hall on Monday morning, May 23rd.

In Helsinki One Finn advanced to the semi-finals of the international Jean Sibelius Violin Competition Kasmir Uusitupa. In the first rounds, three Finnish violinists played.

The 18 players selected for the semi-finals are Diana Adamyan, Karisa Chiu, SongHa Choi, Hawijch Elders, Anna Im, Amia Janicki, Daniel Kogan, Yesong Sophie Lee, Nathan Meltzer, Fumika Mohri, Georgii Moroz, Aoi Saito, Felicitas Schiffner, Dmytro UdovichenkoKasmir Uusitupa, Qingzhu Weng, Inmo Yang and Minami Yoshida.

The first rounds of the Sibelius competition took place from Thursday to Saturday in the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy. The semi-finals will take place in the concert hall of the Sibelius Academy from Monday to Wednesday, July 23-25. May, and six violinists advance to the finals. The final concerts will be held over three days from Friday to Sunday 27-29. May at the Music Hall.

