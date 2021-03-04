The French performer, author, composer and actress publishes a powerful record, which reconciles science and conscience. His banter and his rhymes in battle make Berber follies the ideal album to regain strength, and go back into battle singing. Karimouche signed the lyrics to seven of the eleven tracks with the emeritus R.Wan (from Java), also guest on one track. In Princesses, Brazilian Flavia Coelho joins her. The clip, which begins with wall slogans (such as “Ras le rape”) invites many artists – Aïssa Maïga, Awa Ly, Zaza Fournier, Carmen Maria Vega… It distills the message with as much vitriol as humor. Produced by the ingenious Tom Fire, the disc presents a musical caravanserai where French song, electro, dubstep, afro-trap, oriental delights and breezes blown by the ancestral Ghaïta oboe coexist perfectly.

Did you write the song Apocalypse Now before the pandemic? It comes into full resonance with the situation that has prevailed for a year: “We should stay cool / While we sink, sink” …

Karimouche I wrote it with R.Wan when no one could imagine that such a health and economic crisis would emerge. We drew up a picture of the state of society which has since deteriorated even further. Most of the population faces problems of unprecedented gravity. In a verse, I say: “We are wading in the swamp”. Yes, the boat is sinking at all levels – health, work, environment, housing … It is the most precarious who pay the most expensive the bill. And we are asked to stay cool when everything goes to c…!

I am in a good position to see the lack of support for students. My 17-year-old son, who obtained a professional baccalaureate in cooking, entered a school shortly before the second confinement. But, the restaurants being closed, it was impossible for him to find an internship. Every other week, he is left to his own devices, while he could prepare meals for the homeless, school canteens … The authorities should develop alternatives. The precious years of socializing, of learning to become an adult, are stolen from young people. I worry about them. I wanted the participation of a beautiful flock of young dancers in the clip of Apocalypse Now, I admire their niac, their willingness to get by against all odds.

In Marianne’s Promise, you challenge the Republic and its shortcomings: “Pretty Marianne, do you remember your promise?” / Liberty, Equality, Fraternity / I had the invitation card for your fair / Why didn’t you want to let me in? “. It was necessary to deactivate the comments of the clip on the Net …

Karimouche When people of immigrant origin, more precisely from former colonies, demand justice and equality, they often become, on social networks, the targets of violent insults. In this text, which I signed with the author, actor and director Jacques Chambon, I am talking about our country, France. In the first part, Marianne is the best friend of the little girl I am talking about. The song recounts the fate of three characters, a little girl, a mother and, at the end, a chibani, her loneliness, “His friends who have fallen into oblivion”, his material and moral distress. My heart sinks when I see, sitting on a bench, an old, lonely Chibani.

Do you also think of your parents and grandparents? They lived the pain of exile …

Karimouche Yes. And the exhausting weight of a legitimacy to be constantly proven. Even though we were born in France, we must constantly justify ourselves. When I was a kid, my grandfather, who couldn’t go to school, wanted me to learn the entire dictionary! “Learn a word every day”, he kept telling me. Because, for him, that would allow me to be accepted and to succeed. My father, who didn’t read a book, upset me the day he threw me: “My daughter, you will be a writer. “