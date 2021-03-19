Music Kanye West’s assets are already worth more than 5.5 billion euros, says Bloomberg

Unless there is too much air in valuing wealth, the West is now America’s richest black man.

American rapper Kanye Westin assets have grown to $ 6.6 billion (€ 5.54 billion), says Bloomberg financial publication. It wasn’t until last year that he officially became a billionaire.

Much of West’s assets are tied to the Yeezy brand he owns, in the name of which Adidas shoes are sold, as well as Gap’s clothing. The partnership with Adidas and Gap’s clothing collection are worth a total of between 3.2 billion and 4.7 billion US dollars. West also has another pattern of collaboration with Gap, valued at $ 970 million.

Adidas has called collaboration with West the company’s most important partnership it has made with non-athletes.

Gap and West announced a ten-year deal last June. The announcement caused Gap’s shares to rise by almost 19 percent.

In addition, West is estimated to have $ 1.7 billion in other assets. The amount includes investments Kim Kardashianin clothing business.

Financially, music is only a fraction of the value of West’s assets: $ 110 million. The value of West’s cash and shares is also in the same size range: $ 122 million.

Kanye West is now the richest black man in the United States with $ 6.6 billion in assets, if Bloomberg's figures are correct.

Financial magazine Forbes has questioned the value of West ‘s assets, saying it is less than a third of the amount calculated by Bloomberg. Madeline Berg writes in an Forbes article that differences in estimates are based on attitudes toward expected business revenues.

The critique focuses on the Gap collection, which has not yet been launched but is expected to generate hundreds of millions. According to Forbes ’calculation, the West would not be the richest black American.

