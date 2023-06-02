Music | Kaija Saariaho’s last message to young colleagues: “I will always be with you”

Kaija Saariaho was one of the most awarded and praised composers of our time.

2.6. 20:51

Friday morning dead Kaija Saariaho (1952–2023) made highly internalized, original music and became the world’s most respected living composer among his colleagues due to his artistic merits.

This was revealed when BBC Music Magazine asked 174 prominent composers of art and concert music for their favorite colleagues of all time in 2019.

It was number one J.S. Bach. Jean Sibelius was 12th on the all-time list and Kaija Saariaho at number 17, the highest among living composers.

Saariaho also managed to receive almost all major international composer awards, such as the Grawemeyer, Sonning, Polar and Sibelius awards.

Of course, everyone had to prepare a speech of thanks. Perhaps the most unforgettable of them was received very recently, at the turn of March-April.

That’s when Saariaho received the title of academician of arts and apparently sent his last public greetings to the decision-makers, composer colleagues and all music lovers.

The illness was already advanced, and he delegated giving the celebratory speech to his daughter, a conductor For Aliisa Neige Barrière.

“When looking at our world dominated by the market economy, it’s sometimes hard not to think about how many new generations of composers will come after me”, Saariaho reflected after the initial compliments.

“Finland is a country that has placed music at the center of its identity and has risen to international fame precisely because of its music. I have received a lot of support from the Finnish government through my education and later in the form of multi-year grants – I am grateful for that, and I would like the same for my younger colleagues.”

He was afraid that the “golden period” of Finnish culture was getting behind us.

“In today’s Finland, cultural policy is considered a trivial side issue, which is regulated without ideas and handed over to the market and even to the extreme right. The belief that people like me are doing something important, the value of which cannot be measured by power, honor or money, does not seem to be part of the general political culture anymore. That’s why this title is an important gesture.”

According to Saariaho, many things have to change in this country so that he does not remain Finland’s last composer academician.

“Each Finn must be given the opportunity to enjoy and experience art in its many forms early on. Everyone should feel welcome to these experiences and should be able to choose art as a profession if they wish.”

According to Saariaho, the value of everything cannot be calculated in euros.

“The significance of everything does not become apparent in a second and maybe not even in a year: not emotions, not forests, not music.”

He used his own euros for art. With the help of his inheritance, Saariaho donated one million euros in 2017 to get a suitable large concert organ for the Musiikkitalo.

The example inspired Yleisradio, the city of Helsinki and the foundations to get involved. The organ will be inaugurated on New Year’s Day 2024.

“ “Each Finn must be given the opportunity to enjoy and experience art in its many forms early on.”

Saariaho considered that in today’s world everyone too easily lives only in their own bubble and it can affect entire generations, if the doors are not constantly opened through art education and art experiences.

“Doors through which I, as a girl from a small Finnish family, got into the world and into a position that I, as a woman, had no role model for.”

He dedicated his title of academician to his young colleagues and made a promise that perhaps already had a testamentary tone.

“I dedicate this title to you and share it with you. Through the chain it started – I will always be with you.”