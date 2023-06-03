Music | Kaija Saariaho deliberately made her last composition, says jazz trumpeter Verneri Pohjola

The composer and the jazz trumpeter were united by their love of timbres, and the result of their collaboration was played in Helsinki in August.

On Friday of the deceased Kaija Saariaho the last partner was a jazz trumpeter Verner Pohjola. He is a soloist in Saariaho’s trumpet concerto HUSHwhich premieres in Helsinki in August.

Saariaho and Pohjola met for the first time in Paris in the spring of 2019, when Saariaho came to listen to Pohjola and the percussionist Mika Kallion duo gig.

Pohjola wanted to get to know contemporary music better and hoped for a collaboration with Saariaho. It wasn’t until the fall of 2021 that he was encouraged to talk about the matter to Saariaho, who kindly announced that he needed sick leave and would therefore refuse new jobs.

North already had time to bury his hopes, until Saariaho unexpectedly contacted him in early 2022.

“He said that he always wants to wait, that he has music inside him that needs to be allowed to come out. He told me that he woke up one morning to the sound of my trumpet and that he wanted to compose a concerto for me,” Pohjola recalls.

The announcement from Pohjola seemed incredible.

“He was first a big distant name and then an object of admiration. When I finally met him, I realized that he is a musician just like me. He accepted me as an equal.”

Having worked with Saariaho for a year, Pohjola knew about the composer’s deteriorating health and knew how to expect a message of condolence.

According to Pohjola’s interpretation HUSH– in the trumpet concerto, Saariaho goes through his feelings from the time when he knew he was going to die soon.

“It seems incomprehensible that I was able to watch it so closely. He told me several times how meaningful our cooperation has been for him.”

Verner Pohjola is one of the most internationally respected Finnish jazz musicians. However, he and Saariaho did not discuss jazz very much, more about improvisation, which interested the composer.

Saariaho wrote one cadenza for his trumpet concerto, which Pohjola completely improvised. However, the composer gave the soloist some freedom in the interpretation.

“He was very interested in timbres, and he said he wanted to work with me because I have a similar love for timbres in my own playing.”

Kaija Saariaho and Susanna Mälkki were filmed together at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in November 2016.

Saariahon the premiere of the last work is conducted by the conductor Susanna Mälkkiwho has directed several of Saariaho’s works.

“His significance as a reformer of the musical language is immeasurable,” says Mälkki.

“His music has a subtle combination of research and craftsmanship, where science and art overlap. It is important to understand his visionary nature: he has truly reformed music. Visionaryness is related to hearing through interfaces. All the things between the lines, whispers and things that are more difficult to define are in the center,” says Mälkki.

He also refers to the concept of time in Kaija Saariaho’s music.

“The incredible thing about Kaija’s music is that with her music we get to a completely different dimension, a different kind of time. It has spectrum and light, another world. He talked a lot about light and space, about how we can perceive the world through music. I think that has been a very central thing in his creation.”

Mälkki also pays attention to Saariaho’s personality.

“He was an extremely beautiful person, both externally and internally. He wanted to help future generations and support people in everything. He was also ethically exemplary. He knew that helping and supporting can be invaluable at the right stage. As a teacher, he encouraged and wanted to help those in whose composition and voice he noticed something original and individual,” says Mälkki.

“He knew that opening up new artistic avenues requires tremendous courage.”