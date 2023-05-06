Music | Käärijä’s Cha Cha cha is becoming the most famous Finnish-language song of all time – Text analysis reveals what the song’s real message is

May Eurovision might become a Finland-Sweden national match. In betting agencies’ predictions, the overwhelming number one is Sweden and the inferior second is Finland. The others come far behind.

Sweden’s representative is a Eurovision legend Loreen and his song Tattoowhich is produced by a sterile but in every way excellent popsicle.

Wrapper’s rough Cha Cha Cha then there is something completely different.

The setting echoes the relationship between Finland and Sweden far back in history. Sweden is the cultured big sister, which is superior in everything. Finland is the forested little brother, which nevertheless has an exciting primal energy.

When Loreen was interviewed for the first time about Finland’s Eurovision, she treated it, as Swedes always do to Finns, with a sense of superiority: “I’m curious to see what he wants to say with this.”

And what does Loreen herself want to say? He performs his own song in English, and its message is exactly the same as millions of other pop songs:

I don’t mind the pain

I walk through fire and rain

To get closer to you

You’ve stuck to me like a tattoo

Wrapper the message is more ambiguous, and on top of that, he presents it in Finnish. Something very surprising follows from this.

If the betting agencies’ predictions come true and Cha Cha from cha becomes a Eurovision success and an international pop hit, it also becomes the most famous Finnish-language song of all time.

At least the editor’s jury couldn’t even come up with a decent competitor for it. Lordi sang in English. What other song would you learn in Finnish abroad? Or any text?

In the Eurovision pre-concerts held in different parts of Europe, the audience has already spoken Finnish Cha Cha Chan with. What happens when hundreds of millions of television viewers join the party? So there is a good reason to study what Käärijä wants to say with his song.

A tough week and many long days behind

Piña colada and rata are interesting

The evening is still young and time to undo

It’s time to destroy this icy outer shell

–

I hold the drink with both hands like that

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, no

I don’t think about tomorrow when I grab a pint like that

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, no

I want to be messy and free from worries like that

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, no

And I will continue until I can no longer stay in the chair like that

–

A few piña coladas are already behind

Still, I still have a serious face plate, yeah, yeah, ye, ye, yeah

The evening is still young and time to undo

It’s time to destroy this icy outer shell

Parquet calls me when I’m no longer locked up

Like Cha Cha Cha I’m coming

–

Now I’m going to dance

Like Cha Cha Cha

And I’m not afraid of this world

Like Cha Cha Cha

When I pour champagne on myself

Cha, cha, cha, one eye is already squinting

And the talk gets bogged down as this other side gets the upper hand

Cha, cha, cha, I’m not even a lazy man

I’m not, but today I’m that man, today I’m that man

(Repeat removed.)

Cha-cha-cha sounds like a silly party song, but there’s more to it.

First of all, the primal nature of Finns seems to be strong. The pounding speech parts of the first half bring to mind the Kalevala measure, or four-kneeling troche. Of course, it’s not quite that.

Mie-le-ni mi-nun Tue-Wed-Fri

Ai-vo-ni ayat-te-le-vi

is like

Il-ta is vie-lä nuo-ri and ai-ka ku-mo-ta

Tää jäi-nen ul-ko-kuo-ri is ai-ka tu-ho-ta

Piña colada is on the wrapper’s mind. However, he won’t drink it because he would like the taste. He drinks it because it has appropriate short syllable words in its name. Piña colada would suit Loreen, not Käärijä.

Of course, this is not the first time in the history of pop music that rhyme takes over poetry.

Second, the word draws attention like that. It is one of the most used words in the spoken Finnish language, but has it ever been elevated to such a position in the history of Finnish poetry?

“What’s that ‘niinku’?” was also asked in a Youtube reaction video.

Third the observation concerns the message of the song.

The history of pop music knows a lot of songs that have reversed their meaning when used.

When Eppu Normaali sang

So, every day we have to drink and drink

and when the day is over, more mobile phones

the message was ironic, but as a catch-up song it’s fine.

The wrapper’s song has the same misunderstanding.

He does not idealize docking, but his song is an ironic description of a Finnish drunken man who dares to live only after getting booze. The wrapper holds on to his drink “with both hands” until “the eyes are already squinting” and “the speech becomes slurred”.

And if you still don’t believe those hints, you should take note of the name of the song and the slogans that the whole of Europe will soon be roaring in ecstasy.

In Finland, it has always been said that life is not just Cha Cha chat.

Eurovision in Liverpool 9.–13. May.