Music | Käärijä and Kuumaa wrap the most handsome Emma in the booty – See all the winners

Last year's most successful artists and music industry professionals were awarded at the Emma gala in Espoo.

The awards were given based on the artists' and bands' activities in the past year.

The wrapper got Emma in a total of five candidate series. They are Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Streamed Domestic Song of the Year and Vienti-Emma.

Kuumaa band awarded with four Emmas, i.e. Aarni Soivio (right), Johannes Brotherus (center) and Jonttu Luhtavaara.

Kuumaa band took four Emmas. The categories were Album of the Year, Band of the Year, Pop of the Year and Best Selling Album of the Year.

The wrapper mostly got the prizes Cha Cha Cha – thanks to his song, Kuumaa managed again The good and the bad on his album.

A year the classical Emma was given to the choir director Nils Schweckendiek and the Helsinki Chamber Choir Kaija Saariaho from a choral work Reconnaissance.

The gala, which was televised live on Nelose, performed among others BehmWrapper, Sex manHot, Jenni Vartiainen, Vesterinen Yhtyeinene and performed their new joint song for the first time Ellinora and Samuli Putro.

A recording of the gala can be viewed on Ruudu.

Winners:

Iskelmä of the year: Vesterinen With Ensembles

Ethno of the year: Vilma Jää

Jazz of the year: Selma Savolainen

Metal of the yeari: Stam1na

Pop of the year: Hot

Rock of the year: VY

Rap of the year: Ibe

Rookie of the year: Wrapper

Producer of the year: Los Rollos

Musician of the year: Vilma Alina

Album of the year: Hot: The good and the bad

Band of the year: Hot

Artist of the year: Wrapper

Critics' Choice: Alma (Time Machine)

Song of the year: Wrapper: Cha Cha Cha (Ton. Johannes Naukkarinen, Aleksi Nurmi, Jukka Sorsa. Lyrics. Jere Pöyhönen)

Alternative of the year: Spice girls

Special Emma: Antti Einiö

Special Emma: Esa Pulliainen

Export Emma: Wrapper

The most streamed domestic song of the year: Wrapper: Cha Cha Cha

The most streamed foreign song of the year: Miley Cyrus: Flowers

Public vote: Finnish artist of the year: Lauri Haav

Best selling album of the year: Hot: The good and the bad