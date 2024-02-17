Music | Käärijä and Kuumaa wrap the most handsome Emma in the booty – See all the winners

Last year's most successful artists and music industry professionals were awarded at the Emma gala in Espoo.
Wrapper won the most awards, as expected, when the creators of the music industry were awarded at the Emma gala in Espoo's Metro Arena.
The awards were given based on the artists' and bands' activities in the past year.
The wrapper got Emma in a total of five candidate series. They are Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Streamed Domestic Song of the Year and Vienti-Emma.
Kuumaa band took four Emmas. The categories were Album of the Year, Band of the Year, Pop of the Year and Best Selling Album of the Year.
The wrapper mostly got the prizes Cha Cha Cha – thanks to his song, Kuumaa managed again The good and the bad on his album.
A year the classical Emma was given to the choir director Nils Schweckendiek and the Helsinki Chamber Choir Kaija Saariaho from a choral work Reconnaissance.
The gala, which was televised live on Nelose, performed among others BehmWrapper, Sex manHot, Jenni Vartiainen, Vesterinen Yhtyeinene and performed their new joint song for the first time Ellinora and Samuli Putro.
A recording of the gala can be viewed on Ruudu. HS and Nelonen belong to the same group.
Winners:
Iskelmä of the year: Vesterinen With Ensembles
Ethno of the year: Vilma Jää
Jazz of the year: Selma Savolainen
Metal of the yeari: Stam1na
Pop of the year: Hot
Rock of the year: VY
Rap of the year: Ibe
Rookie of the year: Wrapper
Producer of the year: Los Rollos
Musician of the year: Vilma Alina
Album of the year: Hot: The good and the bad
Band of the year: Hot
Artist of the year: Wrapper
Critics' Choice: Alma (Time Machine)
Song of the year: Wrapper: Cha Cha Cha (Ton. Johannes Naukkarinen, Aleksi Nurmi, Jukka Sorsa. Lyrics. Jere Pöyhönen)
Alternative of the year: Spice girls
Special Emma: Antti Einiö
Special Emma: Esa Pulliainen
Export Emma: Wrapper
The most streamed domestic song of the year: Wrapper: Cha Cha Cha
The most streamed foreign song of the year: Miley Cyrus: Flowers
Public vote: Finnish artist of the year: Lauri Haav
Best selling album of the year: Hot: The good and the bad
#Music #Käärijä #Kuumaa #wrap #handsome #Emma #booty #winners
Leave a Reply