Music K-pop’s giant BTS rose to the top of the US singles chart as the first Korean band, the president congratulated

BTS’s new song Dynamite rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

South Korean the already huge popularity of the pop band BTS is growing. On Monday, the band made history with its new song Dynamite rose to number one on the U.S. Billboard singles chart. The issue was reported by, among others, the AFP news agency.

Combining edm-style pop music and hip hop, among others, three of BTS’s studio albums have already reached the top of the album list in the United States.

Now BTS also became the first Korean band to have a single track at the top of Billboard. The closest has previously been the artist PSY, whose viral hit Gangnam Style rose to number two in 2012.

Billboard’s Hot 100 list identifies the most popular songs by adding up their streaming volumes, radio play, and digital sales.

President of South Korea Moon Jae-inkin congratulated BTS on its latest achievement.

“A great achievement that will further increase our pride in K-pop,” the president said, according to AFP.

From Korean pop music, or K-pop, has become a giant phenomenon in recent years. The seven-member BTS is currently one of the most popular K-pop names – and one of the most popular bands in the world in general. Other K-pop bands that have reached international top popularity include Blackpink and Exo.

Most of BTS ‘s music is in Korean and Dynamite is its first entirely English song. The lyrics of the band reflect the thoughts of young people, in a very identifiable way for many fans. The band has dealt with mental health problems in their songs, for example.

BTS’s large fan base, known as the Army, is very active on social media like the band.

BTS: n and fans of the rest of K-pop have also recently been extensively involved in social influence and charity. For example, when BTS announced in June that it would donate $ 1 million to the Black lives matter movement against racism and police violence in the United States, its fan base gathered in an instant an even larger donation amount.

Millions of K-pop fans also trolled far-right opponents of the Black lives matter movement on social media.