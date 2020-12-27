Music JVG’s virtual May Day inspires Esa-Pekka Salonen to renew – “I’m talking about new types of total works of art”

Salonen will compose an organ concerto for the Berlin Philharmonic and an anti-racist song series for San Francisco.

Crisis there is also the opportunity, and at the end of the coronation year for the composer and conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, 62, wants to look to the future in an HS interview.

“All the lessons learned during the pandemic from online experiences and digitalisation are worth leveraging,” he estimates.

Salosta inspired the JVG band virtual May Day gig On the Burst Live platform, where the interaction between the artists and the audience deepened through avatar characters.

“I’m not just talking about broadcasting live music as online concerts, but about new total works of art that the robotic camera system allows for in our hall,” says the new musical director of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

“I have spoken with technology firms on how to live performances can be seeded with the virtual world and make new music just works for them.”

JVG: n in addition to the interview, another interesting letter combination is KBE. Queen Elizabeth II admitted to Salonen the Order of the Knight Commander of the British Empire (KBE).

As a citizen of Britain or the Commonwealth, he would therefore be “Sir Esa-Pekka”. Has he applied for dual British citizenship while already living in London in the 1980s?

“It hasn’t occurred to me.”

Many Britons, on the other hand, have applied for dual citizenship in an EU country if even the slightest opportunity has been found.

“Even the attics have been pranked in the hope that some grandparent would even be revealed to be Irish.”

Brexit that is, Britain’s difference with the EU explains this. It also harms the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, whose chief conductor Salonen will continue until the summer.

“Transitions to and from the EU are becoming more difficult. Now every instrument also needs a certificate for customs. ”

The pandemic devastated much of London’s farewell season.

“We’re doing three videotaped concert productions in January-February without an audience. The next jobs will not be until June. ”

Salosta is saddened by the situation of the Philharmonic musicians. As in London, there are no monthly salaries. About 60 musicians are “permanent members” with co-ownership in Philharmonia Limited. The rest are freelancers.

“The government’s support package helped the orchestra’s membership, but many freelancers have had to do a dentist job or change professions.”

San The Francisco season didn’t start brighter than the pandemic fall. All concerts were canceled.

“Everyone agreed to a pay cut: the musicians, the office staff and me.”

The entire spring season has also been canceled.

“But we will continue to broadcast online. I’m ready as soon as the city gives permission, for example, open-air concert. “

When concerts are canceled, Salonen has had time to compose.

“I made a new viola song Lawrence Powerille To Edinburgh as well as fantasy in the 13th century Perotinus On the basis of the Sederunt principes organum to San Francisco. ”

There are two large composition orders ahead.

“The organ concert will be on the new organ of the Katowice Concert Hall, and the subscribers include the Berlin Philharmonic and the Philharmonie de Paris, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie and the RSO, so the work will also come to Helsinki when the Music Hall’s organ is inaugurated.”

Salonen also makes a series of songs To Julia Bullock.

“The text is still open, but I want to write a stand-up book on racism.”

In Finland the corona situation allowed performances in half the halls in early fall.

Admittedly, only thirty musicians were admitted to the orchestral montage of the National Opera at safe intervals. Richard Wagnerin large orchestra Valkyrie therefore changed to Salonen Mozart-based Covid fan tutte to joke.

Salonen also managed to conduct the Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Helsinki City Orchestra at the Music Hall. He considered the arrangements “extremely good”.

“I don’t have virological data, but while driving or sitting in the audience, there was not a moment of feeling like I was in greater danger than in the grocery store.”

Salonen thinks that the infection rates in classical music concerts are practically zero. Still, restrictions were tightened and audiences with more than ten people were banned far into January.

“I hope we can start again at the beginning of the year. It is important to keep live music part of people’s everyday lives without unnecessary risks. It has a huge impact on performers and audiences. ”

In his HS column supplier Oskari Onninen estimates that “infectious disease and live music are a combination that now just don’t go together” and claiming the rest is “unintelligent”.

“Equally, it can be considered unwise to go shopping and not go shopping online. When the concert is extremely carefully planned, entry and exit times are staggered, the interval is removed, the recommended masks, safety intervals and hygiene in use, and hepa filters in air conditioning, safety is not based on illusion but on science. ”

Of course, no activity is completely risk-free.

“But there has to be some sense.”

Finnish works the sequel is at stake. After the National Opera Valkyrie moved to the turn of January-February, Salonen had to withdraw due to the already agreed Philharmonia works. Susanna Mälkki lead the work.

What about Wagner Ringin or Nibelung ring -tetralogy following opera evenings Siegfried and Götterdämmerung? Salonen originally had to lead the whole Ring.

“It’s especially difficult to find a new time to present the whole tetralogy. We know more from the beginning of the year. ”

Esa-Pekka Salonen’s possible continuation in the National Opera under the direction of Wagner’s Ring-Production will not be decided until the beginning of 2021.­

Salonen got to California from California for Christmas by canceling a visit to London just before Britain closed due to new corona restrictions.

“The corona dog group gave negative feedback at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, which was nice. From there, I continued to Lande and then on Christmas Eve to my seventeenth autumn covid test. ”

For example, there are plans to see a 92-year-old mother as part of pandemic security measures.

“The year has been difficult for the elderly around the world. Relatives have only been seen to a very limited extent. ”

Let’s go back to the future. National Opera Laila was a new example of Salonen’s experimental side. He produced an immersive audiovisual work Paula Vesalan as well as a sound designer Tuomas Norvion and the Ekho Collective group.

“I want to continue that line and collaborate on interactive installations that reinterpret the urban space.”

In London, such an experiment was conducted In the Beech Street Tunnel, which was projected as new Salonen Karawanewhile playing.

“Nobody found that urban space interesting in principle. But our production brought a new perspective. ”