Music | Justin Timberlake performed poorly on field sobriety tests after being arrested

Music|Justin Timberlake’s drunk driving charge became big news in the world.

Pop singer Justin Timberlake’s detention has become big news in Hollywood. The police suspect that Timberlake was driving the car while intoxicated.

American magazine The New York Times says Timberlake refused the blow test three times. This is evident from the police arrest report, which also reveals that Timberlake performed poorly on other sobriety tests administered by the police.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, shortly after midnight local time on Tuesday. A police patrol stopped the pop star after he had not stopped at a stop sign and did not stay in his own lane while driving, says, among other things, an American news channel CNN.

The police according to the report, Timberlake told police at the time of his arrest that he had consumed a martini with his friends and followed his friends home afterward.

Timberlake spent the night in custody, was formally charged Tuesday morning and then released without bail. The charge of drunk driving is scheduled to be heard in court on July 26, says the BBC.

Lawyer Edward Burke said he plans to “vigorously” defend Timberlake against the allegations.

The sixth his studio album published in March Timberlake has something going on Everything I Thought It Was -album world tour.

The artist who became famous from the boy band Nsync, founded in the 1990s, is considered one of the world’s most influential pop stars.

Considered with ten Grammy awards and four Emmy awards, Timberlake has also worked as an actor. His biggest music hits are Cry Me a River, SexyBack and Rock Your Body.

Jessica Biel’s Timberlake, who is married to, has two children with his wife.