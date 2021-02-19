No Result
Music Justin Bieber gathered four million viewers and made Tiktok history

February 19, 2021
Bieber performed songs from his Journals album, which was released in December 2013, at the concert.

World star Justin Bieberin the Valentine’s Day concert gathered more than four million spectators at Tiktok. This makes it the most watched live concert of one artist in Tiktok’s history.

It tells about this, among other things Billboard.

Bieber performed songs at the concert Journalsfrom his album, which was released in December 2013. He has never performed an album in a live concert before.

Bieberille the concert also produced quite a number of new Tiktok followers. According to the record company, the number rose to 700,000 followers and is now over 20 million.

