Music Juho Juntunen started shouting Paranoid at gigs, and the shouting hasn’t ended since then – Now he and other experts tell why Finns love Black Sabbath’s heavy classic

Fifty years ago, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi played the tunes for the first time for a song known as Paranoid. It has become a classic in metal music, and in Finland it has a special reputation as the subject of annoying gig shouts. Why has Paranoid achieved this status?

Finished with my woman cause she couldn’t help me with my mind

With these words, a young soloist of the band Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne began singing in a song released 50 years ago, which can be called, in good conscience, a metal music classic. While the opening words have been firmly remembered by many of those who heard the song, Osbourne’s song is not something the song is best known for.