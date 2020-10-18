Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music Juho Juntunen started shouting Paranoid at gigs, and the shouting hasn’t ended since then – Now he and other experts tell why Finns love Black Sabbath’s heavy classic

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Fifty years ago, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi played the tunes for the first time for a song known as Paranoid. It has become a classic in metal music, and in Finland it has a special reputation as the subject of annoying gig shouts. Why has Paranoid achieved this status?

Finished with my woman cause she couldn’t help me with my mind

With these words, a young soloist of the band Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne began singing in a song released 50 years ago, which can be called, in good conscience, a metal music classic. While the opening words have been firmly remembered by many of those who heard the song, Osbourne’s song is not something the song is best known for.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Petra de Sutter, the most powerful 'trans' politician in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In