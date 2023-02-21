Several members of a troupe show off their colorful feathered outfits during the third parade. / Vicente Vicens / AGM

Cabezo de Torres recovered this Tuesday the true flavor of the party in its third and great carnival parade after the forced pause due to the pandemic. A total of 31 comparsas from this district of Murcia broke all the molds before an audience unbridled by the joy that the participants spread as they passed through the streets, which flooded with a lot of color and to the rhythm of the most carnival music.

“Everything that has been worked on throughout the year materialized in this last and great parade,” highlighted Pablo Belmonte, president of the Cabezo de Torres Carnival Association, before proudly assuring that it is the celebration with more municipal parades, with seven in the entire month of February.

The event on Tuesday was attended by more than 15,000 people who gave themselves body and soul to the vibrations that the carnival-goers transmitted while dancing dressed in spectacular costumes that have been painstakingly made for months. A week before the kick-off of the festivities, the seats of the three thousand offered had already been exhausted, Belmonte indicated.

The attendees radiated an unparalleled happiness at the peak of the party par excellence of this town, declared of Regional Tourist Interest, while the groups demonstrated once again the roots of the carnival in Cabezo de Torres, where the music resounded more than ever to fill with joy the people who came to enjoy one of the most important events of the year.

The apotheosis of the third parade precedes this year the parade of foreign troupes and the awards ceremony that will take place on Friday, starting at 8:00 p.m. The following day, the II Mascot Costume Contest will be organized and, later, the closing parade will be held. But, already close to midnight, the mask burning will take place to culminate some festivities that began last Friday after the proclamation in the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion at the hands of the comedian Grison.

After a week of rest, the carnival – flagship of the pagan festival in Murcia – will return on March 4 with the Chirigotas Contest in the Cabezo de Torres auditorium and on Sunday 26 of the same month with the ‘Holi Life’ race. .