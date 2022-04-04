Music Jon Batiste won the most Grammy Awards, success also for Foo Fighters – President of Ukraine had a message for artists

The awards for record of the year and song of the year went to Silk Sonic.

The most received awards at the Grammy Gala in the music industry this year Jon Batisteby long play We Are was also awarded the Album of the Year stand. Batiste, who received 11 nominations, received awards from five different categories.

Batiste, a lesser-known jazz and rhythm and blues musician in the pop world, has previously won an Oscar for his compositions for the 2020 animated film Soul – In the depths of the soul. He is also known on television as the leader of a talk show band.

Both the Record of the Year award and the Song of the Year award were won this year Bruno Marsin and Anderson .Paakin with a piece of the Silk Sonic super duo formed by Leave the Door Open.

The new artist of the year was also known as an actor Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo received two Grammy Awards: New Artist and Grammy for Best Solo Pop.

The President of Ukraine was also seen at the gala Volodymyr Zelensky pre-recorded speech. According to Zelenskyi, the silence caused by the war is the opposite of music.

“In our country, we are fighting against Russia, which is causing horrible silence with its bombs. Fill that silence with your music, ”Zelenskyi said in his speech.

The best The Finnish nominees in the opera recording series were left without a prize. The candidate was Susanna Mälkin conducted by the Helsinki City Orchestra Duke of the Blue Beard Castle recording. A Finnish opera singer was also nominated in the same series Karita Mattila as part of the New York Metropolitan Opera Conversations of the Carmelite nuns recording.

The rock band Foo Fighters, who recently lost their drummer, won three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Song.

The drummer of the band Taylor Hawkins died just over a week ago during a Foo Fighters tour in South America.

The Grammys were distributed for the 64th time this year. The gala was hosted by a South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Grammys are awarded by the American Association of Music Professionals.