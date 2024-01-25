Music | John Storgårds as chief conductor of the Turku Orchestra

The experienced violinist-conductor once again takes his own orchestra to a new concert hall in his term as chief conductor.

John Storgårds has been appointed as the new chief conductor of the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra. The season lasts from the fall of 2024 to the end of the spring season of 2028, and Storgårds conducts the orchestra 7–10 weeks a year.

The calendar couldn't have fit much more, as the 60-year-old Storgårds also continues as chief conductor of the Manchester-based BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, artistic director of the Lapland Chamber Orchestra and chief guest of the National Arts Center Orchestra in Ottawa. In addition, there have been enough visits from Chicago to Munich and from Boston to Tokyo.

Confirming the decision made on Thursday evening also means that Olli Mustonen the chief conductor's term remains for three years. The contract was for three years with an additional two-year option.

Storgårds has previously taken the Lapland Chamber Orchestra to its new home in the Korundi hall, and during his tenure as chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra from Finlandia Hall to Helsinki Musiikkitalo.

Now the same thing will happen again in Turku, when the orchestra will move from the Turku concert hall to the new concert hall Fuuga in 2026.

“It's fantastic that we can use his expertise in fine-tuning the acoustics and adapting the orchestration to the new spaces. The goal is to have a great last few years in Turku's concert hall and a wonderful transition to our new home,” the superintendent Nikke Isomöttonen comment to HS by phone.

Storgårds also continues his career as a violinist, for whom composers Kimmo from Hakola Pehr to Henrik Nordgren have owned their works.