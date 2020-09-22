Music John Lennon’s murderer apologizes to Yoko Ono and despises it: “This was a purely selfish pursuit of honor.”

Mark Chapman has sought parole 11 times. The most recent application was rejected a month ago in August.

Musician John Lennonin shot to death 40 years ago Mark Chapman has, according to media reports, asked Lennon’s widow From Yoko Ono apologize for the act he described as “despised”.

In August, it was reportedthat Chapman, who had once been sentenced to life imprisonment, had applied for release from prison for the 11th time and that his application had again been rejected by the probation board.

A spokesman for the New York prison system said Chapman might be sitting behind bars for the rest of his life.

About a month Following the rejection of Chapman’s application, the British media have published more detailed information on what Lennon’s murderer had said during the processing of his application. Among others, the British the BBC reportedthat Chapman has apologized to Yoko Ono.

Chapman had described his act as despicable and said he accepted that he might spend the rest of his life in prison. Chapman was 25 years old at the time of the crime, now he is 65 years old.

“I want to emphasize that I am sorry for my transgression. I have no explanation. This was a purely selfish pursuit of honor, ”Chapman said.

He stressed in his speech that he considered his crime to be the worst possible and that he had no reason to murder Lennon other than to seek attention.

“It was a very selfish act. I’m sorry for all the pain that I have caused him [Onolle]. I think about it all the time. ”

Candidate Committee did not release Chapman on parole despite his apologies. In its decision, the board had found, among other things, that Chapman had caused pain not only to the singer’s loved ones but to the world by depriving them of the opportunity to enjoy Lennon’s art.

Chapman has previously said he has come to faith and regrets his actions. He can apply for an exemption again after two years.