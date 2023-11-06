Music | Jenni Vartiainen is making a comeback to a solo career

Jenni Vartiainen will also release a new solo production after a break of years.

21st century one of the most successful Finnish singers Jenni Vartiainen resumes his solo career after a break of many years.

Vartiainen will release a new single on Friday, November 10. He has done Yarn-titled song together with his credit producer Jukka Immonen and composer and lyricist Tiina Vainikainen with.

Vartiainen will also return to gigs next summer. The festival tour starts on June 28 from Seinäjoki Province. The ten-gig tour will also take place at Ruisrock in Turku, Tikkurila festival in Vantaa and Qstock in Oulu, among others.

Vartiainen took a break after his sold-out concert at the Hartwall arena in the fall of 2018. In the same year, his previous album was released.

In autumn 2022, Vartiainen participated in the Mestarit tour together Kaija Koon, Ellinoora’s and Vesala with.

Jenni Vartiainen has released four albums during his solo career that began in 2007 (In front of people, Sailing, Terra and Monolog), which have sold a total of more than 400,000 copies.

His most listened songs are Where is my Darling, In front of people and Safe word.

To be published on Friday Yarn is the first release from Vartiainen’s upcoming fifth album.

Jenni Vartiainen will perform on her tour at, among other things, the Tikkurila festival, which is organized by Nelonen Media Live, which is part of the same group as Helsingin Sanomat.