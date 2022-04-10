Music Jeff Beck will be the main performer of the Kaisaniemi blues concert in June

Brittirock’s pioneer is also seen in Tampere with his bands.

Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in the summer in Kaisaniemi Park in Helsinki. The pioneer of British rock and blues will be the main performer at the Helsinki Blues Festival on June 19.

Beck, 77, was an important leader in electric guitar playing in the 1960s, and his style and sound are easily recognizable. In addition to rock and blues, Beck has recorded jazz rock on his instrumental records.

Beck has been touring actively until recent years, but has not been seen very often in Finland. He last performed at Pori Jazz in the summer of 2010 and before that at Ruisrock in 1971.

The Finnish performers at the Helsinki Blues Festival are SF Blues, Iiro Rantala & Stadin Stuff and Dave Lindholm performing: Pen and Partners.

Jeff Beck will also perform in Tampere on June 20 during his visit to Finland.