Music | Jack White threatens Donald Trump’s campaign with legal action

Music|The Trump campaign used Jack White’s Seven Nation Army song without permission.

Jack White threatens the presidential candidate Donald Trump and this campaign with legal action.

The Garageblues musician thus joins an ever-growing group of artists who have either demanded Donald Trump and his campaign team not use his music or directly threatened him with legal action.

Trump’s campaign communications manager Margo Martin had published a video on X where Trump is walking with The White Stripes playing in the background Seven Nation Army. The White Stripes was a band of Jack White and Meg White.

White shared the video on Instagram and commented e.g. thus:

“Hey, don’t even imagine using my music, you fascists too. My lawyers are starting a lawsuit over this (in addition to the roughly five thousand you received earlier).”

Screenshot from Jack White’s Instagram account.

In the year 2016 Seven Nation Army was used in a pro-Trump video. The band said on Facebook that they consider the use disgusting and against the law.

Seven Nation Army and its caress based on a guitar riff has also been used very widely, for example, in sports events. However, they are about authorized use, for which compensation is paid to the author. The song has made Jack White a lot of money in royalties.

You can read about it herehow a garage rock song became a global football anthem. As early as six years ago, this one song, practically that one riff, reportedly brought White around $50 million in revenue.

Although the song’s riff is certainly more famous than its creator, that doesn’t change the fact that he owns the copyright to it.