Music J. Karjalainen made his son feel all over Finland with his hit song, and it is “a bit embarrassing” for him – Now father and son have made a new record of Karjalainen together

Friday, April 1 is a big day for J. Karjalainen. On the same day, he will have a birthday, a concert at the Helsinki Ice Rink and the release of a new record.

Helsinki at the main train station, the wheels of suitcases rumble against the asphalt and a man dressed in double jeans rattles his guitar. People go past right and left. For some the guitar is played by the wanderer, for the part by the whole people.

The street play is not really J. Karjalainen thing, even though he himself suggested it for the thing. The last time he played an accordionist on the street Veli-Matti Järvenpää with Tampere just over ten years ago. They were tilting the pint after the gig, when the idea of ​​playing a little more on the street arose in a small rising drunk.

Not even one in a million have a chance to do so, but this time all the people in the world walked past them as a founding member of the band Ramones Tommy Ramone, who was left to talk about the history of music. Songs have emerged from the meeting in 2015: That man was Tommy Ramone.

J. Karjalainen ignites from such stories, in which a whole history is revealed through some character, encounter or even an object. It becomes clear not only from his songs, but also from the comments, when we sat in the living room of the record company a couple of hours earlier discussing Karjalainen’s new record Soulavaris.

Listening to Karelian stories, a rock cliché comes to mind. The thing goes like a rolling stone.

In the middle of the sentence The Karelian disappears into the aisles of Warner in search of a vinyl version of his new record. Soon, he slams the record back in his armpit and, with the enthusiasm of the advertiser, begins to tell about the cover art of the record: from the non-fiction design of the interior to the typography, the shade of red, the Spanish instrument builder, the wood carving of his father. Karjalainen has worked in an advertising agency for eight years.

In particular, he talks about a photo of the cover.

Tero Ahosen Karjalainen sits in the attic of his Yellow House in Perniö, surrounded by various objects. The house and especially the attic is a typical metaphor for the human mind.

The Karelian admits that he has little fault with the hamster.

A skeleton made of cardboard is hung on the wall of the attic. A broken suitcase from the time of the band Black Glasses. The Karelian has a bamboo hat, a souvenir bought from a street vendor in Trinidad and Tobago, which the weaver weaved in front of the Karelian in five minutes. In his hand he holds a booklet with the first English lyrics written as a teenager.

“The style of writing was clearly more important then the content,” he recalls.

In the photo of the cover of the new album taken by Tero Ahonen, Karjalainen is sitting in the attic of his Yellow House in Perniö, surrounded by various objects.

Karelian says she was already in pain as a child. He was very pleased if his school subjects were read to the whole class. They were humorous, and it was fun for him to watch how his classmates reacted.

The door to the childhood home room had to be closed when Karjalainen started making songs in Finnish instead of English. The words suddenly seemed much more powerful and meaningful in their own mother tongue. Karjalainen realized that if he wanted to tell accurate and visually powerful stories like his blues role models, the language must be Finnish.

The music influenced little Karelian piece by piece: from radio programs to the music of TV commercials and the African drum group seen in Linnanmäki, whose rhythms were felt all the way to the chest.

Interest in objects also arose as a child. He muttered his first guitar from the trash, which he later recalled in the song The skeleton rattles. Karelia is still annoyed that she sold the guitar to a neighbor who lived next door for three marks Rogerille.

Karjalainen made his son Väinö known from Karelia with a hit in 1996. Now Väinö has produced his father’s new record.

Soulavaris is according to Karjalainen The yellow house is revisited, that is, as if a new interpretation of the solo album released in 1991, with which he dug into his successful lineup Black Glasses. If In the yellow house At the time of the album, there was a room in the house, so now we are in the attic, where we can look further through memories and objects.

For the first time, several ensembles are playing on the Karelian record. The album has been produced by a new author, his son Väinö Karjalainen.

The father made his son Väinö known to everyone with his hit in 1996.

“It’s a little embarrassing, but I didn’t think of it when I was so excited.”

Väinö Karjalainen

The boy has been hearing about it until he got bored. Karjalainen says that already in the first grade, Väinö had to fix class-like classmates: “You would even sing right.”

Over the years, Karjalainen has watched as Väinö carried his old samplers and other equipment from the attic of the Yellow House. The boy is reportedly a better recorder than his father, so the collaboration went easily, although Karjalainen admits that he is easily sharp and frothy in the studio. “I’m not cool. I’m hot. ”

Once Väinö had to tell his father that “we are not ruining our record”.

Many have interpreted Karelian texts as symbolic, although they are everything else. Some of the stories are invented, of course, but a big part is straight out of his life.

Even difficult topics are dealt with in the major with Stoic serenity. For example, become a classic It’s all the same as before was born partly on the basis of his father’s death. The old snare mentioned in the song belonged to his father.

SoulavarisIf you wish, you can open the ensemble of ten songs with the help of ten autobiographical stories. The album contains songs typical of Karelia, which tell about childhood in the 1960s, for example. Popsävel 66 was born on the basis of a melody that Karjalainen hummed as early as 1966 when he returned home from school.

Sleep well, Angelique is dedicated to the old dead dog of Karelia. Mood riders was born when Karjalainen looked out the window at Katajanokka for crows playing on the flagpole of a neighboring house.

Sometimes fact and fiction mix. Dreamer of dreams tells of a grandmother who was a dormant preacher in the Varkaus region. “In the song, I reach into the past as he, in turn, looks to the future, and we’ll meet somewhere in the middle.”

In a red rocking chair reference is made to the character invented by Karjalainen, Lännen-Jukka, whose rocking chair travels the world. The paragraph refers to the old-time standard Red Rockin ‘Chair.

But: “Yes, I have a rocking chair in the Yellow House,” Karjalainen grins.

Karjalainen calls the title track “black popcorn,” referring to an early disco hit. Less than six minutes SoulavarisThe instrumental is intended to tell the history of pop music from African music to electronic dance music through various instruments and arrangements. Underline how basically nothing in music has changed.

Soulavaris is a word coined by Karelia himself: “I think there are two really cool words in it: soul and crow.”

Karelian has drawn from a wide range of music in his career, from African music to domestic music, and he also plays the violin. However, the biggest influences have been the American blues and country.

Cultural ownership has been talked about in recent years, especially in the field of rape music, although blues is not an invention of a white man either. Karjalainen says he has never even thought about making blues.

“It feels like a bit of a cornish idea in black. It is a common muse for all of us. When Eddie Boyd taught me to play the blues on the harp, so he never said I shouldn’t play. We are all human, damn it. ”

But Karjalainen admits that it has a sad feature: the founder of Sun Records Sam Phillips knew as early as the early 1950s that black rock songs would become hits as soon as a white man was found to sing them. Elvis recorded more than 20 songs for Sun Records in the early 1950s.

Karjalainen believes that the discussion about cultural ownership is still important.

“Then it’s a different matter if you dress in some Sámi outfit and start fooling around. It’s a lot about how you do it. ”

Soulavaris plate On the day of its release, Friday 1 April, Karelia has not only a birthday, but also a concert at the Helsinki Ice Rink. At the time of the interview, Karelia is wondering whether the concert will take place or whether it will be prevented by a last-minute illness.

The gig has had to be moved to another arena first because of the corona and then because of the war. The Hartwall gig became a sought-after status symbol for Finnish artists in the 2010s. Now the Hartwall Arena, or now the Helsinki Hall, is in a strange space due to its ownership base, and there is no information when anything can be arranged there.

Karelia was not very enthusiastic about the arena at the beginning. “That’s why such? We are touring all over Finland all the time. ” But he has since been enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a record company and a gig seller.

“It’s nice to play at festivals, but there’s also a bit of a situation where you have to sell that own music to an audience that hasn’t come there for us. I like to perform in clubs only for that own audience. ”

Karjalainen says that he performs as much for himself as for his audience. That’s why new records have to be made too – that the hustle and bustle will remain of interest to all parties.

There is nothing but music during the gig.

After reading Bruce Springsteen biography Karjalainen says he understands why Springsteen has done such long songs and played such long gigs.

“Loneliness strikes the hotel room then. But I don’t have that kind of mental health problem, and I don’t experience loneliness. After the gig, I take a couple of beers, smoke a pipe, go to the hotel room to read a book. That’s the way I go out of that world of music. ”

The Karelian also relaxes in the sauna, and he has been a member of the sauna club for 20 years. At its best, taking a sauna causes the same feeling of well-being after a gig.

Karjalainen says that he performs as much for himself as for his audience.

At the train station there is a peak of four. Karjalainen says that he likes it when people or even trolley drivers visit the center of Helsinki, even if he is red in the sauna.

The Karelian settles with his guitar between piers 4 and 5. Not everyone recognizes the singer, but some cheerfully say, “Yeah!”

The Karelian plays two songs. First It’s all the same as beforethen a new single The sun rises without the sunin which Karelian sings a guitar builder from Cadiz Juan Perfumosta. Between songs, he wishes his audience a good trip. One listener shouts that it is already too late, because the train has already gone.

Most of those who have stopped have dug up their phones. This time, the audience gets a good story for themselves.

After the mini gig, Karjalainen asks for help with closing the zippers of the guitar bag. “See you in the middle,” he grins as the guitar is sealed in the bag to wait for the next story.