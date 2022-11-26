She had become internationally famous with hits like “Hunger” And “Flashdance… What a Feeling“, thanks to which he won the Oscar for best song twice: the American singer and actress Irene Cara, pseudonym of Irene Cara Escalera, died at the age of 63. She died at her home in Florida but did not the cause of death was announced.

The announcement was made on social media by her agent Judith A. Moose, who said: “It is with deep sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. Irene’s family has asked for privacy as they process their grief. She was a wonderfully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and her films.’

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans of her. -JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Born in New York, in the Bronx district, on March 18, 1959, she said she boasted African, Cuban and Puerto Rican origins and as a child she had started singing on Spanish-language television broadcasts. She was also among the five finalists of Little Miss America.

Just twenty years old in 1979 he made his debut in the cast of the TV series “Roots – The new generations“, conceived and produced by Marlon Brando, but it is in 1980 thanks to the film “They will be famous” which becomes popular all over the world: her character is the aspiring dancer and singer Coco Hernandez and she also sings the theme of the film, “Fame”, which will win the Oscar for best song. Also another song from the film and always played by her was nominated for an Oscar: “Out Here On My Own“; for the soundtrack of the film by Alan Parker also recorded “Hot Lunch Jam“.

They will be famous follows the story of a group of dance, singing and acting students at the High School of Performing Arts in New York: the story is divided into chapters that correspond to the auditions, the first, second, third and fourth and last year of course. The huge success of “They will be famous” also earned her a Grammy Award nomination in 1980 for best new female singer and best new pop artist. In 1983 Irene Cara reached the pinnacle of her musical career with the song “Flashdance… What a Feeling“, written in collaboration with Giorgio Moroder, main theme of the film “Flashdance” by Adrian Lyne, who launched the protagonist Jennifer Beals, who was twenty at the time. Both the film and the song achieved worldwide success, also winning the Oscar for best song in 1984: Irene Cara was the first Hispanic singer to receive it as author. The single will be remixed and sung several times over the years and in 2007 “Flashdance… What a Feeling” is ranked number 22 on the most successful songs in music history, as well as the fourth most successful song by a female artist behind “Believe” by Cher, “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion and “I will always love you” by Whitney Houston. Irene Cara’s career later did not know any other peaks.

When “They Will Be Famous” becomes a television series, Irene Cara does not agree to continue playing the role of Coco Hernandez, preferring to make a semi-autobiographical sitcom focused on her personality entitled “Irene“. The series, while obtaining critical favor, was suppressed due to the low ratings obtained.

In 1984 he released the single “Breakdance“, which marks his last entry into the American top ten in eighth place. He later starred in some not very successful comedies such as “Please… don’t save my life anymore” And “1 pm: after the massacre, the hunt“, and in 1987 he released his fifth and last album, “charismatic“, which however did not achieve the desired success. Between the end of the eighties and the beginning of the nineties she continued to act in cinema, theater and television, also giving herself to dubbing, but now far from the success of the first years of her career .

In the mid-nineties he recorded ‘eurodance’ singles, including two remakes of Italian songs but, with different lyrics: “You need me“, cover of “I hear you” by Matia Bazar and “All my heart“, cover of “Movin'” on by Novecento. In the 2000s she concentrated on her live activity, both as a soloist and with her group Hot Caramel with whom she returned to record an album in 2011 entitled “Irene Cara Presents Hot Caramel” with which she performed until 2016. She also took part in two music reality shows: the first in 2005 “Hit Me, Baby, One More Time” for Nbc, and in 2008 in “Gone Country“. Irene Cara was married from 1986 to 1991 to stuntman and director Conrad Palmisano.