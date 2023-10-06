Music Industry | HS’s Juuso Määttänen was awarded as media influencer of the year at the Industry Awards gala

Määttänen’s merits are justified by his work, which “reflects his love and passion for pop music”.

Helsinki News reporter Juuso Määttänen was awarded Media Influencer of the Year at the music Industry Awards gala in Tampere on Friday.

At the gala, successes in the music industry are awarded in a total of 23 different categories. On Friday evening, the event was still in progress.

Määttänen’s merits are justified by his work, which “reflects his love and passion for pop music”.

“His strength is writing music stories aimed at the general public, which differ from traditional pop journalism,” the justification states.

Määttanen has written about music for more than ten years in, among others, Helsingin Sanomat, Iltalehti and Aamulehti. He specializes in interviewing artists and phenomena of the music world, doing investigative journalism about the music industry and writing reviews about pop music.

Others On Friday evening, among others, singer-songwriter Lxandra, awarded with the Luo(v)uus award, and organization influencer of the year were recognized May Day Aura, who is the communications and social relations director of the copyright organization Teosto.

The promoter of the year was awarded to the promoter of Ilosaarirock Panu Hattunen and Fullsteam Agency as a future trendsetter Konsta Viipuri.

Helsingin Rock and Roll Oy was recognized as the pillar of the year Maria Silvasto and boss of the year – recognition of All Day Agency Jussi Roine.

PME Records was chosen as the communication and marketing person of the year Sarah Everi.

Yle was awarded as media of the year and YleX’s music manager was awarded as radio professional of the year Tapio Hakanen. The music act of the year award went to Yle’s music series Šuokŋabiedju.

The record company of the year is Sony Music Finland, the indie record company of the year PME Records, the agency of the year All Day Agency and the music publisher of the year Elements Music.

Helsingin Rock and Roll Oy was awarded as service provider of the year.

Tampere Tavara-asema was awarded as the event venue of the year.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Media Live are part of the Sanoma Media Finland media company.